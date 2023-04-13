SEAN HANNITY: Pentagon leaks a 'major threat' to America's national security

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to President Biden "brushing aside" the seriousness of the Pentagon document leaks while in Ireland and warned of the fallout in Thursday's opening monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: Let me be very clear here tonight. This is a big deal. Number one, all of us, all of you have been lied to by Joe Biden and the Biden administration and their inability to safeguard this country's most sensitive secrets. This is a clear and present danger, a major threat to our national security. By the way, a major threat to our allies, national security, by the way, it is Vladimir Putin. I know the Biden family syndicate loves to do business with Russia and Putin. It gives them critical intelligence that they would not have otherwise had. And worst of all, it exposed that Joe Biden authorized putting US special forces on the ground in Ukraine and lied to we, the American people. We should have known about some of this. They should have at least gone through Congress. And this needs to be gotten to the bottom of these documents, exposed our entire Ukraine war strategy, our level of involvement. It revealed that there are the special forces stationed at the embassy in Ukraine. They gave the location of where our forces are. All that means that makes them a target of Vladimir Putin. They uncovered information of U.S. spies that they have obtained about Russia and the UAE strengthening relationship with Russia. By the way, Saudi Arabia, Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, they have all abandoned the coalition under Donald Trump and they are betting on China, not on the United States, to be the world's largest superpower.

But while the fallout continues, what's Joe doing? What's your president doing? Well, he's out there touring Ireland, joking about wishing that he didn't have to return home. Joe, you can stay there as long as you want. You can move into an Irish pub as far as I'm concerned. Stay there. We will be better off. When asked about the leak today. Your president literally just brushed it aside, added a bizarre comment about why I got to go plant a tree. And this should worry every American because this is a serious, significant, dangerous intelligence leak that never should have happened.