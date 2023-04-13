Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY
Published

Classified document leak investigation zeroes in on Massachusetts Air National Guardsman

FBI seeking to question Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in classified document investigation

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman , David Spunt , Liz Friden | Fox News
close
Rep. Waltz: Intel leaks 'far more serious' than White House is saying Video

Rep. Waltz: Intel leaks 'far more serious' than White House is saying

Rep, Mike Waltz, R-Fla., on more information learned about intelligence leaks and the need to tap into military resources to combat drug cartels

FBI agents want to question a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in their investigation into leaked classified documents, Fox News has learned.

A law enforcement source briefed on the investigation told Fox News that it is working to locate the guardsman, who is currently believed to be in Massachusetts. The guardsman's security clearance and access to classified government systems have been revoked, according an internal government document reviewed by Fox News.

The National Guard said in a statement it is aware Thursday of the "alleged role a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman may have played in the recent leak of highly-classified documents" from the Pentagon. 

"The National Guard takes this issue very seriously and will support investigators," the National Guard said in a statement. "National security is our foremost priority and any attempt to undermine it compromises our values and degrades trust among our members, the public, allies and partners. 

BIDEN SAYS FEDS ‘GETTING CLOSE’ TO FINDING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT LEAKER

President Biden told reporters Thursday during a state visit to Ireland that the government is closing in on finding the leaker.

President Biden told reporters Thursday during a state visit to Ireland that the government is closing in on finding the leaker. (AP/Patrick Semansky)

"We will not have a comment concerning the ongoing investigation and refer you to the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for details," the statement added. 

Both those agencies, when contacted by Fox News, had no comment.

The New York Times and other outlets reported that the man is a member of the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who was involved in a private online group called Thug Shaker Central. 

The 102nd Intelligence Wing, when contacted by Fox News Digital about the matter, also deferred comment to the Justice Department and FBI.  

Separately, The Wall Street Journal cited an official saying an arrest could happen as soon as Thursday. 

LEAKER OF CLASSIFIED US INTELLIGENCE WORKS ON MILITARY BASE, POSTED THE DOCUMENTS ON DISCORD: REPORT

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby revealed to Fox News on Wednesday that there is a "small U.S. military presence" at the American embassy in Ukraine after being asked about leaked Pentagon documents suggesting there are U.S. Special Forces operating inside the war-torn country. 

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby revealed to Fox News on Wednesday that there is a "small U.S. military presence" at the American embassy in Ukraine after being asked about leaked Pentagon documents suggesting there are U.S. Special Forces operating inside the war-torn country.  (Anatolii Siryk/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images/Fox News)

President Biden said earlier Thursday that the U.S. is "getting close" to finding the person responsible for leaking Pentagon documents that the Department of Defense has described as containing "sensitive and highly-classified material."  

"I can’t right now [give an update]. There is a full-blown investigation going on with the intelligence community and Justice Department and they are getting close," Biden told reporters during his trip to Ireland. "I don’t have an answer for you."  

The president also said "I’m concerned that it happened but there is nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of great consequence."  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby has warned against sharing documents that have reportedly been leaked.

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby has warned against sharing documents that have reportedly been leaked.

The Washington Post first reported last night that the person behind the leak is a man in his 20s who worked on a military base and shared the classified information on the chat app Discord. 

The top-secret intel that has been shared online included movements of high-ranking political leaders, updates on military forces, detailed charts of battlefield conditions in Ukraine and satellite images of the aftermath of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian facilities. Other documents, according to the report, included the potential trajectory of North Korean ballistic nuclear missiles that could reach the U.S. and pictures and information on the surveillance technology attached to the Chinese spy balloon that the Biden administration allowed to float across the U.S. in February. 

Fox News' Sarah Tobianski and Lorraine Taylor contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics