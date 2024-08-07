SEAN HANNITY: Neither Kamala nor Tim have taken questions about their radical positions

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the media’s coverage of the Harris-Walz campaign on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: The two most radical, extreme, well, frankly, dangerous far-left politicians ever nominated by a major party are hiding in plain sight in front of friendly crowds of supporters, and the cheering crowds aren't as big as they're letting you think. Anyway, you got Harris and Walz reading their speeches from scripts, likely that other people wrote. They take zero questions.

There are no interviews, no press conferences, no town halls, no impromptu gaggles, no television hits, no appearances, not even on friendly venues like MSDNC, which is pretty much most of the media. Since her coronation, Kamala has only gone off script one time for a 30-second word salad about the return of American hostages. It was around 12-1:00 in the morning. ... Neither Kamala nor Tim have been asked about their radical positions, them in their own words, the alleged subsequent flipping and flopping.

But we don't even know for sure if they flipped and flopped because we only heard that from their campaign. That was only after Harris was the presumptive Democratic nominee. That's called an "election-year conversion" by every definition.