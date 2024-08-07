Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

SEAN HANNITY: Neither Kamala nor Tim have taken questions about their radical positions

Hannity calls out the mainstream media

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
The two 'most far-left politicians ever nominated' are hiding in plain sight: Hannity Video

The two 'most far-left politicians ever nominated' are hiding in plain sight: Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity highlights how Vice President Kamala Harris has avoided the press and off-script situations since her nomination on ‘Hannity.’

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the media’s coverage of the Harris-Walz campaign on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: The two most radical, extreme, well, frankly, dangerous far-left politicians ever nominated by a major party are hiding in plain sight in front of friendly crowds of supporters, and the cheering crowds aren't as big as they're letting you think. Anyway, you got Harris and Walz reading their speeches from scripts, likely that other people wrote. They take zero questions.  

JD VANCE URGES MEDIA TO DEMAND ANSWERS FROM KAMALA HARRIS: 'STOP GIVING HER A HONEYMOON' 

There are no interviews, no press conferences, no town halls, no impromptu gaggles, no television hits, no appearances, not even on friendly venues like MSDNC, which is pretty much most of the media. Since her coronation, Kamala has only gone off script one time for a 30-second word salad about the return of American hostages. It was around 12-1:00 in the morning. ... Neither Kamala nor Tim have been asked about their radical positions, them in their own words, the alleged subsequent flipping and flopping.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

But we don't even know for sure if they flipped and flopped because we only heard that from their campaign. That was only after Harris was the presumptive Democratic nominee. That's called an "election-year conversion" by every definition. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.