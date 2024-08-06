Kamala Harris' decision to bypass Josh Shapiro shows she's 'bent the knee to the far-left,' says JD Vance

GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her 2024 running mate, saying the former high school football coach is "far-left."

"He's a really far-left candidate. He's a really far-left governor, but the fact that Kamala Harris selected him, I think shows really, really poor judgment and that she doesn't have what it takes to be President of the United States," Vance said Tuesday on "Hannity."

Walz was chosen over Jewish Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in the veepstakes race, a move Vance says shows Harris has "bent the knee to the far-left" of the Democratic Party.

"This decision, selecting Tim Walz , is another sign that she doesn't care what the American people think," Vance said. "She is only in this to obey the far-left radicals within her own party. It's a really shameful moment for Kamala Harris."

He added that he believes "antisemites" within Harris’ party drove the conversation over who should ultimately be given the running mate slot.

Shapiro received criticism from progressives over his pro-Israel stance and an op-ed he wrote in his college newspaper in which he described Palestinians as "too battle-minded to be able to establish a peaceful homeland of their own," according to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer.

A Harris aide pushed back on claims Shapiro was passed over due to criticism from progressives and anti-Israel activists, telling The Forward the suggestions are "absurd" and "absolutely ridiculous and offensive."

"Josh Shapiro is a fantastic leader, and he was almost chosen," the official told the outlet.

Shapiro gave a rousing speech at the first joint appearance of Harris and Walz at a campaign rally Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Vance told Fox News host Sean Hannity a vice presidential candidate shouldn’t be chosen based on whether they have the "right ethnic background."

"It’s profoundly anti–American," he said.

