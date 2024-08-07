Kamala Harris picking Tim Walz is a 'reset' for the Trump campaign: Vivek Ramaswamy

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said on Tuesday that Vice President Harris made a mistake in picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

"This gives us the reset that we needed," Ramaswamy said on Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime." "This is a gift from on high from the Democratic Party."

Harris made the announcement on Tuesday, appearing alongside Walz at a rally in Pennsylvania that the campaign said drew over 14,000 people into the Liacouras Center at Temple University.

Ramaswamy said that the vice presidential role was not as influential as it was revealing of Harris' outlook on governing.

"The reality is the vice president is far less relevant," he said. "He's not going to be the one setting policy. The reason I actually find this decision fascinating is that it gives us a lens into the way that Kamala Harris makes decisions."

"I don't think Kamala Harris is particularly ideological," Ramaswamy said. "I don't think she has far-left ideology. I don't think she has any ideology."

Ramaswamy emphasized that Harris' choice to pick Walz could allow the Trump campaign to return to a stronger path after a few difficult weeks.

"We are on path once again to a victory because Pennsylvania could again be in play for Republicans," he added.

Ramaswamy also said that Walz was running on an inconsistent platform.

"The reality is that he can't be a unifier but also somebody who's alienating [over] 70 million Americans as just ‘plain weird,’ as he calls it."

Walz has gone viral for calling Republicans, especially former President Trump and JD Vance, "weird."

"These are weird people on the other side, they want to take books away, they want to be in your exam room, that's what it comes down to," he said on MSNBC last month. "Don't get sugarcoating this, these are weird ideas."

Walz remains a largely unknown political figure on the national stage, with 7 in 10 Americans saying they didn't know enough about the governor to form an opinion about him, per a new poll by Marist College for NPR and "PBS NewsHour."

The Harris campaign on Tuesday evening said it hauled in more than $20 million from grassroots supporters in the hours after the vice president announced her running mate, which it said was "one of the campaign's best fundraising days this cycle."

The Harris-Walz campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

