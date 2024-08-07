JD Vance urges media to demand answers from Kamala Harris: ‘Stop giving her a honeymoon’

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is once again demanding the media push Kamala Harris to answer questions about her record, suggesting reporters have been giving her a "honeymoon" from criticism.

During a Wednesday press conference in Detroit, Michigan, Vance asked the media to "show a little bit of self-awareness" and urge Harris to "do the job of a presidential candidate" by speaking to reporters.

"Until she does, you guys have got to stop giving her a honeymoon and pretending that she is something she isn't," he said.

Vance went on to attack Harris' past comments on policing and her role in stemming the flow of migration at the southern border.

"The media honeymoon for a person who runs away from the American people is disgraceful. It's not just disgraceful for Kamala Harris, it's increasingly disgraceful on the part of the media," he added.

Vance previously scolded the media about their coverage of Harris while peaking to a press gaggle on his plane ahead of a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Ohio senator took a question about former President Trump not appearing on the campaign trail until Friday, saying he and Trump take a "divide and conquer" approach.

But he pivoted to hitting Harris, who hasn't sat for a formal interview or a press conference in the more than two weeks since she ascended as the Democratic nominee.

"I think you guys have got to do a better job at actually forcing Kamala Harris to answer questions," he said. "This is a person who has been a presumptive Democrat nominee for 16 days. She hasn't taken a single real question from a reporter. The American people deserve to get to know the people who want to lead them, and I think it's shameful for Kamala Harris, but increasingly for the media, that she is taking a basement strategy of running from reporters instead of getting in front of them and answering tough questions about her record and letting the American people know who she is."

Vance said he and Trump take both "hostile questions" and non-hostile ones because they respect the American people.

Save for brief informal remarks to reporters at various points since she took over the 2024 ticket, Harris has avoided the press en route to clinching the nomination, and enjoyed highly favorable coverage all the while.

