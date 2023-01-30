SEAN HANNITY: The left only cares about its own divisive narrative

Fox News host Sean Hannity looks at how the liberal mainstream media reacted to the death of Tyre Nichols on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: White people do get beaten by the police. In fact, far more white people are killed every year by cops than any other race, according to an online organization that tracks this data. Three hundred and seventy-four white Americans died during police altercations in 2022. If you average that out, it's a little more than one per day. I don't know if the ladies of The View know any of the names of the people, the 374 people. Do you think the media mob devotes entire news cycles to these deaths that they even count anymore the number of people shot and killed in Chicago anymore on any given weekend? Of course not.

So why are these incidents largely ignored? According to a study from Washington State University. Listen to this. They were reported on by The Washington Post in 2016. "Officers are three times less likely to shoot unarmed black suspects and unarmed white suspects." And look at this study from the National Bureau of Economic Research covered by The New York Times. Also, in 2016, "When it comes to the most lethal form of force, police shootings, the study finds no racial bias." So based on both academic studies and actual data, there is no systemic racism in policing. It doesn't exist.

Now, of course, there are good cops. And I would say that's the vast overwhelming majority and there is a small majority of bad cops. What we saw in Memphis was horrible policing from really bad cops, but blaming some kind of phantom, all-encompassing boogeyman is not going to solve any problems at the Memphis Police Department or any other police department around the country. Now, the left, they're not concerned seemingly at all.

They're not interested in actually improving policing. They only seem to care about their own divisive narrative. Maybe these Democrats, maybe these media personalities, maybe they're just lying for pure political gain, or maybe they harbor racist animosity and hatred towards people that happen to be white or Asian or other races. I don't know. Maybe they just don't know the facts. Or maybe they're just overcome with emotion. Maybe they just pick and choose. How come the 99.9999% of people that are killed in any form of violence is rarely reported on? Truth always matters.