SEAN HANNITY: Judge Merchan is out of control

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Judge Merchan’s judgments in NY v. Trump on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Judge Merchan is clearly trying to help the prosecution get this across the finish line, despite no evidence of any crime. The prosecution sustained objections, allowing irrelevant, immaterial, dishonest testimony, including misleading speculation that Cohen's prior campaign finance violations are somehow tied to this trial.

'Oh, and you really can't blame him for stealing, you know, he felt like he was treated badly and, not really a big deal and Trump is guilty, by the way.' When it came to the defense, Judge Merchan lashed out at Trump's attorneys , berated Trump witness Bob Costello, blocked testimony from an expert witness on election law Bradley Smith, former FEC chair, overruled most objections.

He placed the restrictive gag order, but only on Donald Trump, and then threatened to throw him in jail if he dared to violate it. This judge is out of control and now the cards are stacked against Donald Trump.