Judge Merchan to present jury with instructions ahead of deliberations in NY v. Trump trial
Judge Juan Merchan will present the jury with instructions Wednesday as they head into deliberations into former President Trump's New York criminal trial. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
A conclusion to former President Trump's could come at any moment, with several potential outcomes still in play.
One possible outcome is that the former president is found guilty and convicted.
Legal experts have been split on how likely such a possibility is, noting that the prosecution must prove that not only did the former president falsify business records, but that he did so to further a separate crime.
A guilty verdict would likely result in an appeal from Trump, a process that could take years to sort out.
Another possibility is a directed verdict, the defense making a motion for the judge to dismiss the case. In such a scenario, the judge would have to agree that the prosecution did not provide enough evidence for a conviction and that the case lacks the need for a jury decision.
The judge could also dismiss the case by declaring a mistrial, either because he determined the case is inconclusive or if the jury was unable to reach a verdict.
The framework a Manhattan jury will use to consider the charges against former President Trump and reach a verdict will be revealed by Judge Juan Merchan on Wednesday.
The instructions will be issued nearly a week after they were initially set for release. It comes after weeks of speculation about the specific violations the jury will need to determine when weighing the charges of falsifying business records in the first degree against the former president.
The jury instructions are expected to come after a full day of closing arguments were delivered by New York prosecutors and Trump defense attorneys.
Prosecutors needed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified records to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic performer, in the lead-up to the 2016 election to silence her about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. The former president has maintained his innocence.
Court will resume on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. for jury instructions.
