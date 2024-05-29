Judge Merchan to present jury with instructions ahead of deliberations in NY v. Trump trial

A conclusion to former President Trump's could come at any moment, with several potential outcomes still in play.

One possible outcome is that the former president is found guilty and convicted.

Legal experts have been split on how likely such a possibility is, noting that the prosecution must prove that not only did the former president falsify business records, but that he did so to further a separate crime.

A guilty verdict would likely result in an appeal from Trump, a process that could take years to sort out.

Another possibility is a directed verdict, the defense making a motion for the judge to dismiss the case. In such a scenario, the judge would have to agree that the prosecution did not provide enough evidence for a conviction and that the case lacks the need for a jury decision.

The judge could also dismiss the case by declaring a mistrial, either because he determined the case is inconclusive or if the jury was unable to reach a verdict.