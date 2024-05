Liberal singer John Legend blamed "disinformation" and ideas about "masculinity" for driving Black and Latino voters to support former President Trump this election.

"I do think Trump performs a form of masculinity that is appealing to some men," Legend reacted to a question about polls showing Trump's increased support from younger Black voters, in an interview with "Pod Save America" on Tuesday. "That may explain the uptick."

The coach on "The Voice" went on to argue that these voters wrongly believe the economy has been suffering under President Biden.

"I hear a lot of misinformation and disinformation about the economy under Trump and what's happened since. To be clear, the economy is doing quite well," Legend claimed, citing low unemployment and manufacturing jobs coming back to the United States.

"If you are informed about that, and you objectively are observing what's going on with the economy, you would say actually, Biden is really great for the economy. He's great for men in the economy because he’s bringing back these jobs that men often do," he told co-host and former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau.

Legend said that Biden wasn't getting credit for his "amazing accomplishments" in guiding the economic recovery after the pandemic.

"If you think Trump's going to be better on the economy? No," he continued, saying Trump would "roll back" green initiatives and give tax cuts to billionaires.

"If you care about either of those issues, like, no way, do not vote for him."

A Fox News survey out in May shows Biden receiving 72% support among Black voters, down from his 79% before the 2020 election.

Black voters in some swing states have sounded off to the media about their discontent over the economy, announcing they plan to vote for Trump in November despite their reservations about his personality.

Legend pointed out that while Biden's support with Black men has dropped, these voters are still "overwhelmingly" supporting the president this election.

The uptick in support for Trump should still concern the Biden campaign because it could give Trump an edge in battleground states, he argued.

"It’s an issue that the campaign is going to have to deal with," he remarked.

The Biden-Harris campaign has renewed its efforts to win back ground it lost from this key voting demographic with a new initiative announced on Wednesday.

The "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" campaign will reach out to Black student organizations, community groups and faith centers nationally and in battleground states as the president seeks to rally support for his re-election.

