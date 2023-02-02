SEAN HANNITY: Ilhan Omar ousted from committee because of terrible behavior, anti-Semitic rhetoric

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to the Republican House booting Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee in a party-line vote.

SEAN HANNITY: Here are the facts. Congresswoman Omar was removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee because of her own terrible behavior. Her reckless rhetoric, her irresponsible rhetoric, anti-Semitic rhetoric. For example, here's what she tweeted out about our top ally, Israel. ‘Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.’ Omar also used Jewish tropes about money, pushed conspiracy theories about Jewish influence over the US government. And according to Omar, 'It's all about the Benjamins, baby.' And then she also palled around with the notorious, well, bigot of Israel. That's Linda Sarsour that's pictured right there. And Omar even compared the US to Al-Qaeda and suggested that many terror groups really aren't that bad and no different from the US Army.

And by the way. Here she is laughing and smirking while one of her colleagues spoke about American troops being killed in Iraq. And who can ever forget when she described 9/11 as a time, ‘Some people did something.’ 2,977 people died that day. Our fellow Americans, the worst attack on American soil and people still dying from its aftermath. Omar's conduct is so reprehensible that her own Democratic colleagues once introduced a resolution, they condemned her remarks. She was also banned from the country of Israel, rightly so. Make no mistake, people who openly detest America, our allies, they have no place representing us on the world stage in the Foreign Affairs Committee.