Sean Hannity: The circus is finally over, but there were no real winners in the Depp-Heard trial

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to Johnny Depp being awarded $15 million in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: The circus is finally over, at least for now. A Northern Virginia jury has awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Now, the same jury then awarded Heard $2 million in her counter-suit against Johnny Depp. In other words, Depp netted $13 million, cleared his name of the "Me Too" accusations leveled by Heard in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

But in a civil case that involved the wildest of allegations and drug use and jealousy, physical, psychological abuse, verbal abuse and one, well, rather unusual claim surrounding human feces in a bed, neither celebrity — I can tell you this — emerged unscathed. It's like you binge-watch one of those Netflix series. It's dark, it's all-consuming — no real winners from this civil trial.

JOHNNY DEPP WINS DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST AMBER HEARD

Now, needless to say, regardless of who you believe or what you believe, one thing is obvious: This was not a healthy relationship in any way, especially given the allegations of revenge defecation.

There are so many takeaways you can get from this trial. I guess you could start, don't do these kinds of drugs, it's not going to end well. And also, again, as the public we're reminded, never rush to judgment. We do believe in the presumption of innocence. Due process is critically important always. And just because somebody does make an allegation does not make it true. We saw this with Justice Kavanaugh. We saw it with Clarence Thomas. We saw it in the UVA rape case. We saw it with Duke lacrosse. We saw it with Nicholas Sandman, Cambridge police, Ferguson, Missouri, Baltimore, Richard Jewell and here we go again. So many people did rush to judgment. In a statement from his spokesperson, Depp celebrated the verdict, thanking the jury for giving him his life back after the "false and very serious and criminal allegations" that were levied at him via the media.

TOP 5 TAKEAWAYS FROM JOHNNY DEPP DEFAMATION TRIAL

Meanwhile, Amber Heard now down $13 million, was less upbeat. "The disappointment that I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not high enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband." She continued: "I'm sad I lost this case, but I'm sadder still that I seem to have lost a right that I thought I had as an American to speak freely and openly."

