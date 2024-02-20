SEAN HANNITY: Biden's failures and free-falling poll numbers cannot be hidden

Fox News' Sean Hannity says President Biden's struggles are growing more apparent on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: And while Trump continues to surge, well, Joe Biden's struggles they're only growing more apparent. Now, earlier today, when walking up the small stairs, not the big stairs on to Air Force One, well, he once again appeared to stumble before actually catching himself. Now, despite the obvious struggles, according to one New York Times publisher, the White House is, "extremely upset" with the paper's coverage of Biden's age and unpopularity. Does the Biden White House really expect even their willing accomplices, their allies in the media mob; do they really expect them to ignore what are the obvious daily struggles of what is a very weak, frail, and cognitively compromised president? Is that what they expect?

QUESTIONS OF BIDEN'S AGE AMONG DEMS, MEDIA, COMEDIANS KEEP PILING UP FOLLOWING HUR REPORT

Now, fortunately for the White House, Biden's failures and free-falling poll numbers cannot be hidden. Now, according to a new Monmouth survey, Biden's approval rating is an unmitigated disaster, with just 38% of respondents now approving of Joe and the job he's done as president. And when you dive into those numbers, well, it only gets worse. On the issue of inflation, which, as all of you know, has been one of the cornerstones of, "Bidenomics." Well, running completely out of control since he took office. Only 34% approve of his job performance. And after dealing with the fallout of his open borders policy for over three years, which has wreaked nothing but havoc across every corner of our country. Well, just 26% approve of his performance on the issue of immigration, but he's still blaming Trump. What a joke.

But perhaps most alarming for the Biden campaign is a new poll out of Deep blue New York, my former home state, which shows Joe up just 12 points on Donald Trump-- receiving under 50%. This is one of the most liberal states in the country. Now, this is a state that Joe Biden won by well over 20 points in 2020, securing over 60% of the vote at the time. So what does all this mean for Joe Biden as the 2024 campaign cycle now heats up? Well, it's certainly not good. A Gallup report from last Friday, it says political and economic indicators, they are "not promising for Biden." That's stating the obvious. In fact, the report goes on to say, well, "Presidents with approval ratings of 50% or higher close to Election Day, they've all been reelected. All but one president with a sub-50% approval rating lost."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So in the last Gallup poll from January, well, what was Joe's approval rating there? Well, it was 41%, not even close to 50. So with Biden's poll numbers continuing to plummet, alarm bells, they are sounding out for Democrats. It's like you got alarms going, you know, 24/7. And frankly, rightfully so. And yet another bad omen for Biden. Well, you have 538's Nate Silver. He wrote a pretty scathing piece about the Biden campaign yesterday, saying in part, "he's losing now and there's no plan to fix the problems other than hoping that the polls are wrong."