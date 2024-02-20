Biden facing abysmal approval rating on immigration as Americans react to spiraling border crisis

President Biden continues to be plagued with abysmal approval ratings concerning his handling of immigration as Americans across the country watch the border crisis worsen ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

According to a new Monmouth University poll released Tuesday, just 26% of Americans say they approve of Biden's handling of immigration while a whopping 76% disapprove.

When broken down by party affiliation, slightly over half of Democrats (54%) said they approved of Biden's handling of immigration, but just 21% of independents and 2% of Republicans said the same.

The poll also found just 38% approve of Biden's overall performance as president with 58% disapproving. Vice President Kamala Harris' numbers were similar at 35% approve and 58% disapprove.

Just 14% approve of Congress' job performance compared to 79% who disapprove, and just 17% say the country is heading in the right direction while 69% say its on the wrong track.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed last month there were a record 302,000 migrant encounters at the southern border in the month of December, which broke the monthly record set in September and is the first time the number has ever breached the 300,000 mark.

The staggering number was enough people to fill the Las Vegas Super Bowl more than four and a half times, and is nearly the total population of Cincinnati, Ohio. Of the encounters, nearly 250,000 were between ports of entry.

Those numbers were the latest to come from the southern border since the crisis exploded in 2021. There were over 2.4 million migrant encounters in FY 23, after a record-setting FY 22.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Fox News' Adam Shaw, Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.