New York twin brothers go viral on TikTok for hilarious videos on inflation: 'You got to work hard'

Staten Island personalities and twin brothers Jojo and Nicky Scarlotta celebrated their 25th birthdays Saturday, but that hasn't stopped their social media takeover.

Jojo's videos, each with his distinctly New York Italian-American takes, have earned him nearly a half-million followers on both TikTok and Instagram.

His most recent videos have gone viral sharing concerns surrounding inflation for everything from haircuts to regular bill payments with plenty of humor.

Jojo Scarlotta shared some of his views on inflation in an interview with Fox News Digital, saying, "What I did notice under the Biden administration was that gas, the price of housing, almost everything that you could name under the sun's gone up — the car insurance, you know what I mean?"

"And it's very, very hard because I don't know what they expect, you know, the working class, the middle class to do. You know [the] people who have just one income. How do they expect people to survive?"

Family is very important to Jojo, who inspire many of the videos on his page. His brother, Nicky, and his father, Joe Sr., make regular appearances in his videos.

"My father, my mother, they've been working my entire life, too. My father can work two or three jobs my entire life. He instilled that in us at a very early age. So we all know what it is to work very hard for a dollar.

"And to be honest, just a lot of conversations at the dinner table of my mom and my father talking about prices, my father and his brother, my Uncle Tony, talking about prices, how pastrami went from $12.99 to $13.99 a pound, how sliced honey turkey went from $8.99 to $10.99."

Jojo's videos are striking a chord with everyday Americans, too: His most recent video on skyrocketing car insurance prices garnered more than 1.1M views on TikTok.

Scarlotta has one criterion for whichever candidate he supports for president this year: "As long as whoever's in office makes it a little bit more fricking affordable."

The most timely news? Jojo Scarlotta has given his resounding approval of the "mob wife" trend that has taken social media by storm, "I love it. I think it's fantastic."

"In my opinion, it pays a little homage to more or less like ‘The Sopranos,’ that type of, that type of vibe. And I'm here for it. I am here for it."

Jojo and Nicky say that they have plenty more in store for 2024 beyond their shared birthday.



Added Jojo, "I'm no one big yet, but I'm on my way."