Biden is an 'uninspiring candidate,' Charlamagne tha God says: 'No main character energy at all'

Charlamagne tha God said Sunday that President Biden is an "uninspiring candidate," and argued that there was nothing about the president that makes people "want to listen to him."

ABC host Jonathan Karl asked Charlamagne about why Biden's messaging on Trump being a threat to democracy was not resonating.

"He's just an uninspiring candidate, like, you know, there's nothing about Joe Biden that makes you want to listen to him," he said. "He should be leaning on people who are more inspiring than him, who are more charismatic than him. And he should just be, I guess if you want to call it the brains of the operation behind the scenes. Like that sounds crazy that we're saying that about a president of the United States of America, but he has no main character energy at all."

Charlamagne suggested Biden lean more on Vice President Harris and other, more "charismatic" Democrats like Govs. Gavin Newsom and Josh Shapiro.

He said the reason had nothing to do with age and everything to do with Biden himself.

"Donald Trump is, what, four years, three years younger than President Biden. But he just comes off a lot more youthful. He comes off, you know, like he has a lot more energy. And I always say this about him. Donald Trump seems more sincere about his lies than Joe Biden does about his truth," he said during the media appearance.

The radio host emphasized that Trump was "absolutely a threat to democracy," and said even though Democrats have been saying it for years, this time it was true.

Karl also asked him about whether Harris, who he has been critical of, has met his expectations.

"No she hasn't. But, I don't think it's too late for her to pivot. You know, I think that right now, historically, vice presidents have always kind of played their role. Their role is to just basically parrot the president, you know, speak on behalf of the president," he said. "She serves a unique purpose, right? Because she is the first woman of color in that position. So there is things that she could talk about, things that she could say that he can't."

Charlamagne previously said he felt burned over his 2020 endorsement of Harris and Biden.

"I’ve learned my lesson from doing that," he told Politico in January. "Once they got in the White House, she… kind of disappeared."

Charlamagne, however, has also argued that while he believes Biden is a "sh---y elected official," Trump "is the end of democracy as we know it."