Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox Nation

Scorsese reframes Jesus’ story through the Virgin Mary in ‘The Saints’ special

The Oscar-winning director explores the Virgin Mary's life and legacy in a new episode of 'The Saints,' now streaming on Fox Nation

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published | Updated
close
‘The Saints’ Easter special spotlights Mary’s life, legacy and enduring role in the story of Jesus Video

‘The Saints’ Easter special spotlights Mary’s life, legacy and enduring role in the story of Jesus

This Easter, Martin Scorsese’s The Saints explores the life of Mary, the mother of Jesus, and the lasting spiritual legacy she continues to hold for millions around the world.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese is turning his lens to the Virgin Mary in a new special episode of "The Saints," exploring themes of faith, love and sacrifice at the heart of the Easter story.

"The story of Jesus – his life, his teachings, his example, his resurrection – is intertwined with the life of his mother," Scorsese told viewers in the special.

"She was chosen by God. She was a vessel, and she was a mother who loved her son."

Premiering Friday on Fox Nation, the episode offers a cinematic look at one of Christianity’s most central figures, tracing Mary’s role not only in the birth of Jesus but in the events that would come to define the faith.

MARTIN SCORSESE BRINGS MARY'S STORY OF FAITH AND SACRIFICE TO LIFE IN 'THE SAINTS' EASTER SPECIAL

A portrayal of the Virgin Mary in the Easter special of "The Saints"

Fox Nation's "The Saints" will feature the Virgin Mary in a brand-new Easter special debuting Mar. 27. (Fox Nation)

As the mother of Christ and one of the most revered women in Christianity, her story has helped shape ideas of devotion, motherhood, strength and spiritual identity for centuries, continuing to serve as an example of a devoted woman of faith through her willingness to answer God's call. 

Her story begins in ancient Judea, where, as a young woman, she is chosen to bear a child whose life would change the course of history.

In Bethlehem, she gives birth to Jesus with her husband Joseph at her side, a moment still celebrated around the world, as the birth of a savior helped set the stage for humanity's redemption.

MARTIN SCORSESE EXPLORES SAINT PETER'S JOURNEY FROM FISHERMAN TO FAITH LEADER IN NEW EPISODE OF 'THE SAINTS'

Jesus on the cross

This image portrays Jesus Christ on the cross during his crucifixion. Scorsese's Easter special of "The Saints" highlights Jesus' mother, Mary, while exploring the themes she contributes to Christianity. (iStock)

The special also looks deeper into her life, her enduring faith, sacrifice and the sorrow she faced as Jesus suffered and died on the cross.

But, for Christians, that "end" was only the beginning.

"[The special] is being shown on Easter, the most blessed day in the Christian calendar," Scorsese said, hearkening back to his upbringing in New York's Little Italy, where his Catholic faith informed his love of Christ and reverence for Mary.

ACTOR CALLS PLAYING SAINT PETER A 'DREAM COME TRUE' IN HIT FOX NATION SERIES 'THE SAINTS'

virgin mary up close

This image shows a statue depicting the Virgin Mary. Mary remains one of Christianity's most central figures to this day, known for her devotion, faith and willingness to answer God's call. (iStock)

"There was a different time and a different world and, for everyone in that world, Easter was the most sacred holiday of the year," he continued, noting the attitudes toward Christian holidays in his youth.

Christmas, he shared, had assumed a more secular meaning to many, with a focus on Santa Claus and presents stealing from the focus on the birth of Christ.

"But Easter weekend, that was something else," Scorsese added.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

WATCH: Martin Scorsese's 'The Saints' returns this Easter with special episode spotlighting Mary Video

"It started on Good Friday, in the depths of suffering, defeat, and darkness, when all the ornamentation would be removed from the altar and everything was covered in purple cloth. And then on Sunday, it ended in a grand triumph with the resurrection and the redemption of humanity."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Scorsese's reflections on his youth and the origins of his faith are closely intertwined with the cinematic retelling of the Virgin Mary's life and legacy in the special, tying together the themes that make Easter a special day for all Christians.

To watch the miraculous story of Saint Mary, subscribe to Fox Nation and begin streaming "The Saints."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue