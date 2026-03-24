Scorsese reframes Jesus’ story through the Virgin Mary in ‘The Saints’ special

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese is turning his lens to the Virgin Mary in a new special episode of "The Saints," exploring themes of faith, love and sacrifice at the heart of the Easter story.

"The story of Jesus – his life, his teachings, his example, his resurrection – is intertwined with the life of his mother," Scorsese told viewers in the special.

"She was chosen by God. She was a vessel, and she was a mother who loved her son."

Premiering Friday on Fox Nation, the episode offers a cinematic look at one of Christianity’s most central figures, tracing Mary’s role not only in the birth of Jesus but in the events that would come to define the faith.

MARTIN SCORSESE BRINGS MARY'S STORY OF FAITH AND SACRIFICE TO LIFE IN 'THE SAINTS' EASTER SPECIAL

As the mother of Christ and one of the most revered women in Christianity, her story has helped shape ideas of devotion, motherhood, strength and spiritual identity for centuries, continuing to serve as an example of a devoted woman of faith through her willingness to answer God's call.

Her story begins in ancient Judea, where, as a young woman, she is chosen to bear a child whose life would change the course of history.

In Bethlehem, she gives birth to Jesus with her husband Joseph at her side, a moment still celebrated around the world, as the birth of a savior helped set the stage for humanity's redemption.

MARTIN SCORSESE EXPLORES SAINT PETER'S JOURNEY FROM FISHERMAN TO FAITH LEADER IN NEW EPISODE OF 'THE SAINTS'

The special also looks deeper into her life, her enduring faith, sacrifice and the sorrow she faced as Jesus suffered and died on the cross.

But, for Christians, that "end" was only the beginning.

"[The special] is being shown on Easter, the most blessed day in the Christian calendar," Scorsese said, hearkening back to his upbringing in New York's Little Italy, where his Catholic faith informed his love of Christ and reverence for Mary.

ACTOR CALLS PLAYING SAINT PETER A 'DREAM COME TRUE' IN HIT FOX NATION SERIES 'THE SAINTS'

"There was a different time and a different world and, for everyone in that world, Easter was the most sacred holiday of the year," he continued, noting the attitudes toward Christian holidays in his youth.

Christmas, he shared, had assumed a more secular meaning to many, with a focus on Santa Claus and presents stealing from the focus on the birth of Christ.

"But Easter weekend, that was something else," Scorsese added.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

"It started on Good Friday, in the depths of suffering, defeat, and darkness, when all the ornamentation would be removed from the altar and everything was covered in purple cloth. And then on Sunday, it ended in a grand triumph with the resurrection and the redemption of humanity."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Scorsese's reflections on his youth and the origins of his faith are closely intertwined with the cinematic retelling of the Virgin Mary's life and legacy in the special, tying together the themes that make Easter a special day for all Christians.