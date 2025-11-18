Martin Scorsese explores Saint Peter's journey from fisherman to faith leader in new episode of 'The Saints'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Once a fisherman called by a carpenter, Saint Peter’s journey from failure to faith, from denial to destiny, reveals how the fallen can rise to become the rock of salvation.

The saint and apostle that became the leader of the Church comes into focus this Sunday in the second installment of "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints."

The award-winning filmmaker takes Fox Nation subscribers through Saint Peter's remarkable story, from the shores of Galilee to the heart of Christendom.

Building on the series’ mission to explore the faith, humanity, and legacy of history’s most inspiring figures, this episode delves into Peter’s transformation from a man of doubt to a pillar of the early Church.

Through powerful storytelling and striking commentary from Scorsese himself, the episode invites viewers to reflect on the enduring call to follow one’s faith.

Saint Peter's episode appears alongside other influential Christian saints like Saint Patrick, Saint Thomas Becket and the most recently-canonized Saint Carlo Acutis in the second season of the special Fox Nation series.

Scorsese has described the series as one that was decades in the making, remarking in a Fox Nation press release that he had long sought to explore such facets of Christianity in depth as he is today.

"For many years, I dreamed of telling stories of the lives of the saints," he said.

"It’s been an obsession of mine for as long as I can remember. So the chance to do this series meant the world to me, and it’s heartening to know that people have responded to it. I’m very excited to be coming back for a second season."

The riveting new season comes after demand from Fox Nation viewers, who responded so well to the first season that Fox News Media chief digital and marketing officer Jason Klarman addressed the high demand for more by reaffirming the partnership with Scorsese.

"It was evident our subscribers wanted more, and we delivered," he said, per a press release.

To catch up on the record-breaking series, the full first season of "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" is now streaming on Fox Nation.