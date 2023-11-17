Schwarzenegger open to third-party challenger to Trump and Biden: They're 'both flawed'

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes the United States should move on from both President Biden and former President Donald Trump, saying he was open to a third-party challenger to the "flawed" frontrunners.

The former California governor and Hollywood actor told Axios he is a big believer in "new blood" and moving on to a new generation.

"But if that's what it needs, if that's what this country needs, to have that kind of a showdown again and to finally find out, you know, that Biden is, you know, the legitimate president, then so be it," he added.

According to Schwarzenegger, the bottom line is that the country needs to find new leaders. He described Trump and Biden as "both flawed" individuals.

"I just think we're at a time now where we need someone strong, where we need visionaries, and not people that tinker around with little Mickey Mouse stuff," he continued.

When asked by Axios what it would mean if Trump were re-elected, Schwarzenegger suggested the conversation was "premature."

"We don't know where Trump is going to be, legally. We don't know what's going to happen with Biden, if he really is going to stay in. We don't know if there's not a third candidate coming," he said.

He also revealed that he was "interested" and "open" to a third-party hopeful or anyone fresh coming in and taking over the job. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has suggested this week he will explore an independent run for the White House.

Schwarzenegger made similar comments last month during an interview with the BBC. At the time, he said that he hoped America would find some "really young blood" to lead the country.

"It is a little bit odd that we are having a battle between people today in the late 70s and early 80s, rather than people in the 40s and 50s or maybe even younger, and have them have a chance at this great, great job," he said at the time.

The Austrian-born actor, who is ineligible to run for president, was also asked if he wished he could one day sit in the Oval Office.

"I feel like I would make a great president," Schwarzenegger said. "But I feel that, at the same time, everything I've accomplished was because of America."

While he is to the left of the Republican Party on several key issues, he is still a member and said last month he "absolutely" feels at home in the modern GOP.

Earlier that month, Schwarzenegger criticized Democrats for their leadership in major cities across the U.S. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Literally! With Row Low," he was asked what it means to be a Democrat today.

"Ruin your cities," Schwarzenegger responded. "That's what the Democrats would say. We are about ruining the cities. We want to f--- up every city in America. That seems to be the theme right now."

