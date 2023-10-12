Arnold Schwarzenegger blasts Democrats: They 'want to f--- up every city in America'

Democrats want to "f--- up every city in America," according to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The remark came during a recent installment of SiriusXM's "Literally! With Rob Lowe" when Lowe asked the 76-year-old "Terminator" star and former Republican governor of California what it means to be a Republican and what it means to be a Democrat.

Lowe led into the discussion by homing in on Republicans, noting that former Rep. David Drier, R-Calif., characterized the party's platform as consisting of "in no particular order, strong military, low taxes, less government, more personal freedoms," noting there was one more he'd forgotten to mention.

"Strong law enforcement," Schwarzenegger chimed in, in a clip flagged by Mediaite.

Lowe shifted the discussion to the other side of the aisle, asking Schwarzenegger what it means to be a Democrat.

"Ruin your cities," he responded. That’s what the Democrats would say. We are about ruining the cities. We want to f--- up every city in America. That seems to be the theme right now."

"Why is that?" Lowe asked.

"I have no idea," he replied.

The Hollywood legend has historically been outspoken on a number of issues, including climate change, the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021 and masking during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also came into the news recently after appearing on "The View," where he called for comprehensive immigration reform and a secure border.

"You have to really have comprehensive immigration reform, and you have to look at this immigration problem in a comprehensive way. You can, first of all, I believe very strongly in having a border that no one can get through. That’s number one for me."

"Number two, what is important is that we have visas available for people that want to work in the United States, so they don’t have to work illegally. It is bogus, we need the workers here," he said, responding to co-host Ana Navarro.

He added that the current immigration system is "set up to commit a crime," calling on bipartisan efforts to get the reform the system needs.

Schwarzenegger particularly cited concerns over terrorism and drug cartels as his reason for supporting bolstered border security.

Schwarzenegger served as the 38th governor of California for eight years after claiming victory in a recall election in 2003.

