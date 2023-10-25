Arnold Schwarzenegger calls for 'young blood' in 2024 presidential election, says he'd make 'great president'

Arnold Schwarzenegger called for some "really young blood" during an interview about the upcoming 2024 elections as 80-year-old President Biden and 77-year-old Donald Trump remain frontrunners in the presidential race.

"I just hope that America finds some really young blood," Schwarzenegger told BBC in an interview. "Because to me, it is a little bit odd that we are having a battle between people today in the late 70s and early 80s, rather than people in the 40s and 50s or maybe even younger, and have them have a chance at this great, great job."

Schwarzenegger, a world-famous movie star and former Republican governor of California who was born in Austria, was also asked if he wished he could run for president. He is ineligible for the office since he's not a natural-born citizen.

"I feel like I would make a great president," Schwarzenegger said. "But I feel that, at the same time, everything I’ve accomplished was because of America."

"America gave me so many opportunities and the American people were so [embracing], and they just received me with open arms. There was no one there that stopped me from my success. So the only thing that I can’t do, which is run for president, I’m not going to complain about that," he told the outlet.

Schwarzenegger joined Rob Lowe for an interview in early October on SiriusXM's "Literally! With Rob Lowe." Lowe asked the actor what it means to be a Democrat.

"Ruin your cities," he responded. "That’s what the Democrats would say. We are about ruining the cities. We want to f--- up every city in America. That seems to be the theme right now."

Schwarzenegger also joined the hosts of "The View" earlier this month and called for comprehensive immigration reform as well as a secure border.

"You have to really have comprehensive immigration reform, and you have to look at this immigration problem in a comprehensive way. You can, first of all, I believe very strongly in having a border that no one can get through. That’s number one for me. Number two, what is important is that we have visas available for people that want to work in the United States, so they don’t have to work illegally. It is bogus, we need the workers here," he said.

He added that there were foreign workers everywhere and argued they should be given visas so they can do it "legally."

"It’s a stupid system. The system is set up to commit a crime. The system is set up to do something illegally. Why? Why can we not come together, Democrats and Republicans and instead of using this issue always as a fundraising issue for the party to go and sit down together and really to do the service that they’re supposed to do?" Schwarzenegger continued.

