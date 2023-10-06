Arnold Schwarzenegger warns future of America may be ‘generation of wimps’

Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks the future generations of America may be too sheltered.

The former California governor candidly spoke out, warning that if young people are over-pampered, this nation may be "creating a generation of wimps and weak people."

"You can only strengthen your character and become a really strong person inside if you have resistance, if you fail, if you get up again and if you work hard," Schwarzenegger, 76, said on "The Howard Stern Show."

The "Be Useful" author pointed out that the more someone "struggles" in life, the more they’ll succeed. However, Schwarzenegger suggested that society is too sensitive to young people and ensuring that they feel safe from their insecurities.

"Anyone that tries to baby themselves and pamper themselves . . . it’s over. You’re never going to get there," he told Stern.

Schwarzenegger continued to say that once the younger generation learns how to "accept pain, misery and discomfort," they will be able to grow more and be "tougher" in life.

He went on to compare the different generations, and the accomplishments of first-generation Americans. "Is it people that slept in? Is it people that were wimping out? This, ‘Oh, I want to feel good. Oh, I want to be comfortable.’ No."

"This is where ballsy women and men that went out there at five in the morning and got up, and they struggled . . . they fought . . . they worked their butts off," he continued. "That’s what made this country great. And so now let’s continue this way."

Although the "FUBAR" star added that it’s "nice" to be considerate, he advised not to "overbaby the kids."

"Let’s go and teach kids to be tough . . . go out and do sports . . . to struggle . . . and go through this kind of painful moments sometimes."

One of Schwarzenegger’s sons, Joseph Baena, is following in his father’s footsteps, as he's demonstrated with his fitness.

Baena recently celebrated his 26th birthday by competing in the Malibu triathlon, and he looked like his father during his bodybuilding days.

In 1997, Schwarzenegger fathered Baena with the family’s longtime housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Schwarzenegger married television journalist Maria Shriver in April 1986 and they had four kids together -- Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher.

Schwarzenegger recently spoke about his ex-wife, Shriver, and the status of their relationship.

When asked whether he and Shriver had entered a new chapter in their relationship since becoming grandparents to their daughter Katherine's two children, Schwarzenegger said he "never left" the first one.

"It’s not like we had a feud. We didn’t have a fight. It’s just my f--- up, right?" he said of why their marriage ended, in an interview promoting his book with People magazine.