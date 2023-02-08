Scholars recall Reagan's vision as America's moral fabric 'frays', warning 'our accomplishments could vanish'

Will it ever be "morning in America" again?

Conservative historians and scholars are looking to Reagan's rhetoric as a beacon of light for the values of patriotism and hope that all generations should hold dear - and as an example of what has come up short in recent years.

"In [his] farewell address, there was a warning. Reagan said this – all of our accomplishments could vanish into the ether if we forget American history and our heroes, and I think we're still in the situation that Reagan described in 1989," Charles Kesler, "Claremont Review of Books" editor, said in the new Fox Nation series, ‘American Requiem.’

"He pointed out that every generation needs to be taught the fundamental values that made this country great. We don't pass it on to our children in their blood," "The New Criterion" editor Roger Kimball echoed in the second installment of the special.

"The moral fabric of our country is frayed. It is strained. It is at its breaking point," he added, pointing to today's counter-cultural entertainment.

The three-part series available for streaming on Fox Nation delves into the takes of historians, writers and educators who look to America's past, at its present and into the future to determine its trajectory.



Kesler said the current division in America boils down to a "proto-revolutionary" divisiveness that could spell even more trouble if it continues to run wild.

"You have two countries," he said. "You have a country with a kind of split personality-- two very different conceptions of justice, two images of itself, two futures that it has in mind. And you can't easily split them. You've got to choose between them. That's a situation that becomes pre-revolutionary or proto-revolutionary if it persists."

Is the country headed toward its inevitable decline, as all superpowers do? Or is the malaise a temporary byproduct of economic instability, political division, and a loss of purpose?

The second installment of Fox Nation's "American Requiem" touches on the dramatic cultural shift America has seen since Reagan parted ways with the Oval Office on a warning note several historians claim is coming to fruition, ushering in the divisive, tumultuous America seen today.

"The elites are turning on civilization, even as they enjoy prosperity, health, freedom, power, that would have been unthinkable at any time in human history as recently as 100 years ago," Manhattan Institute fellow Heather MacDonald said.



As the left and the right tussle over sexual education and critical race theory in public education, debate over how to lead the country, and point fingers at who is at fault for fundamental issues, most can generally agree: political division is a major concern across the nation.

The next question is… how is the problem solved?

To hear the takes of scholars like Victor Davis Hanson, Dr. Carol Swain and more, subscribe to Fox Nation and stream the second episode of "American Requiem" now.