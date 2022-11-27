It would be good for 'a massive cultural shift' toward European gun control: New York Times columnist

New York Times columnist David Brooks argued the United States should become more like Europe as it pertains to societal views on and policies toward gun control and ownership.

While discussing red flag laws and enacting more strict gun control policies, Brooks said he would be willing to give up some personal freedoms for what he hopes would be a more safe society.

"That would take a gigantic culture shift in this country. A revamping of the way we think about privacy, a revamping of the way we think about the role government plays in protecting the common good," Brooks said during a segment on PBS' "Newshour."

"I think it would be something. I think would be good not only to head off shootings, but good to live in a society where we cared more intimately about each other. And I would be willing to give up certain privacies for that to happen," Brooks said. "But for many Americans that would just be a massive cultural shift to regard our community and regard our common good in more frankly a European style. I think it would benefit our society in a whole range of areas, but it's hard to see that kind of culture change to a society that's been pretty individualistic for a long, long time."

In the wake of the Colorado and Virginia mass shootings, President Biden expressed a desire to sign gun control legislation before this session of Congress ends.

"The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick," Biden said. "It has no socially redeeming value… Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers."

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., recently said a "conversation" needs to be had about how some law enforcement departments across the country have stated they are going to refuse to enforce some gun laws and declare themesleves a "Second Amendment sanctuary state."

"I think we have to have a conversation about whether we can continue to fund law enforcement in states where they’re refusing to implement these gun laws," Murphy said. "I’ll talk to my colleagues about what our approach should be to this problem. But 60% of counties in this country are refusing to implement the nation’s gun laws. We’ve got to do something about that."