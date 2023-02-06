America 'unrecognizable' and on the brink of collapse, experts warn: 'Turning on our own legacy'

Is America dying before our eyes?

All societies eventually collapse – from the classical civilizations of Ancient Rome and Greece to the ever-alarming decline of modern America, could the past be hinting at what's in store?

With skyrocketing inflation, political division, social unrest and a relentless effort to wipe away the fundamental principles of the nation, historians and scholars in Fox Nation's "American Requiem" series offer an elegy for what the country used to be and warn of what it has become.



"The America of the 1980s has pretty much vanished," Manhattan Institute senior fellow Chris Rufo said. "We're now entering a new period of unprecedented economic, social and cultural change."

CAL THOMAS: AMERICA'S EXPIRATION DATE – WILL IT COLLAPSE IN 2026?

"We're in a very bizarre and unprecedented situation in our civilization today, which is – we are turning on our own legacy and declaring it evil, oppressive, without any redeeming characteristics…" Manhattan Institute senior fellow Heather MacDonald said in the special.

"There's [sic] some days I wake up and read the news and look around me and say, ‘I don’t recognize this country anymore.'" Steven Hayward, a resident scholar at the University of California, Berkley added.



OPINION: BIDEN'S CATASTROPHIC COLLAPSE OF AMERICAN LEADERSHIP

The three-part series dissects America's cultural fabric and the tears that it has suffered, picking out the pivotal changes that signal the nation's exponential decline in the last 30 years that created the country we see today.

Among the devastating changes, the Fox Nation special explores, are unbearable living costs, anti-American "woke" sentimentality infiltrating the nation's public schools and universities, riots in the streets of major U.S. cities, and the emboldening of the nation's greatest adversaries, including Russia and China.

"The gas prices, the housing crisis, the crisis with education, with healthcare… [it's] one crisis after another," retired Vanderbilt and Princeton professor Dr. Carol Swain said.

TUCKER CARLSON: THE HOMELESS CRISIS IS A SYMPTOM OF OUR SOCIETY COLLAPSING IN REAL TIME

Each of the series' three episodes focuses on an issue that contributes to the disastrous recipe for further decline - including crime, division, demoralization, and how the way each element continues to run riot could signal a possible collapse of American society as a whole.

"[People] have lost the hope that the future for America will be brighter than its past," Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts lamented.

"The chain of civilization is only as strong as its weakest link, and all the values have to be passed on in their entirety from one generation to the other," said historian and Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

The voices culminate to warn that erasing America's past and the principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that constructed its foundation could spell a devastating change in the near future.