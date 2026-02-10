Fox News Poll: Beyond red vs. blue, finding me + you across the political divide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Encouraging news this Valentine’s Day — love and humor transcend politics, plus an increased number of people say they believe in love at first sight.

What’s love (or politics) got to do with it? The latest Fox News poll shows 6 in 10 voters think it’s possible to find love with someone whose political views are opposite their own, and another 1 in 10 say it’s already happened. Loving those with opposing views is a no-go for the remaining 3 in 10.

FOX NEWS POLL: TOO FAST, TOO UNCHECKED? VOTERS SOUND OFF ON RAPID AI USE & GOVERNMENT REGULATION

Those most likely to think you can find love across the political battlefield include dads, moderates, men without a college degree, Republicans, White evangelical Christians, independents, Catholics, and voters under age 30.

Humor still beats politics in the quest for love. By a 55-point margin, voters say they'd rather share a partner's sense of humor (77%) than their political views (22%) — even as the desire for shared politics has grown 15 percentage points since 2015.

FOX NEWS POLL: AN EARLY LOOK AT THE 2026 MIDTERMS

Women, voters younger than 30, and Democrats are more likely to prioritize shared political opinions compared to men, voters ages 45+, and Republicans.

While the question has only been asked sporadically since 1997, belief in love at first sight sits at 59%, up from 51% the last time the question was asked in 2015.

Married men with no kids, Republican men, and Catholics are the biggest romantics of the bunch: at least two-thirds of each group say they believe in love at first sight.

But not everyone is head over heels, as the share currently in love dropped 11 points since 2015, from 69% to 58%. The largest declines were among independents, men, college graduates, and Republicans.

But it’s reassuring that almost all married voters, 89%, are currently in love, making it one of the largest groups saying they are smitten.

Overall, 4 in 10 are still looking for that special someone, up from 3 in 10 a decade ago. But love isn’t totally dead: half of those not currently in love still believe in love at first sight.

Conducted January 23-26, 2026 under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,005 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (106) and cellphones (645) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (254). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error for results among subgroups is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the most recent American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis and voter file data.