Savannah Chrisley warns 'The View' ahead of guest-hosting gig she hasn't forgotten 'public bashing' of family

Savannah Chrisley said she hasn't "forgotten the public bashing" of her family by co-hosts of "The View" as she prepares to guest-host the show on the week of Feb. 16.

"I’ll be co-hosting @TheView the week of Feb 16th!" she wrote on X Thursday. "I believe in sitting at tables with people who disagree with you and refusing to shrink your values to make others comfortable. I stand on faith, family, and freedom."

"I hope this week opens the door to more unity and less division," the post continued. "But let me be clear: I have not forgotten the public bashing of my family by some of these same voices. Grace does not require amnesia."

Todd and Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley's parents, were both pardoned by President Donald Trump in May 2025 after being convicted on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. They were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars. The couple walked out of prison after serving two and a half years, and have always maintained their innocence.

Following the Chrisleys being pardoned, "The View" co-host Joy Behar tore into the couple for their crimes, as well as the Trump administration's decision to order their release from prison.

"According to this administration, 'If you are a reality star with a lot of money, and a tax cheat, and you commit fraud, then that's good. We're going to give you a pardon,'" Behar said. "But poor people on Medicaid or food stamps, according to this administration, those are the real moochers in the country, and they have to be taken off of healthcare or food stamps."

"Americans need to understand what's going on," Behar continued. "That's what's going on. Somebody like this guy, Chrisley — whatever his name is — I never saw the show. I've only seen clips where he's running around being rich. He gets let off the hook, but somebody, anybody that we might know who needs help doesn't get the help from this administration."

Fellow co-host Ana Navarro also chimed in on the subject, arguing that the pardons were "not ethical."

Savannah Chrisley responded to these criticisms on her "Unlocked" podcast in late December when she first announced that she would be co-hosting "The View" in February.

"I mean … these anchors — or personalities — have bashed my family, have bashed me," she said. "These are the same women who made a comment to the extent of, ‘Wonder what she had to do for those pardons.'"

While she admitted that co-hosting the show is "outside her comfort zone," she also expressed her excitement about engaging in conversation with others who may not view the world the same as she does.

"I'm going outside my comfort zone by going on a show where there's four or five women who all believe one way, and I believe differently," she shared. "I'm excited for it because I know God's hand is going to be on me throughout that entire experience."

ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.