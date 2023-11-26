Satanic 'Hail Santa' Christmas tree faces blowback for display at Wisconsin museum

A Wisconsin museum is facing backlash after its annual Christmas tree festival included a Christmas tree from the Satanic temple.

National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon featured 66 trees on display. The tree from the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin invoked the ire of a Republican congressman, who called it "cultural propaganda" and "offensive."

"Conservatives are often accused of launching a culture war or focusing or fixating on cultural issues. But here is a perfect example of how that's not what's happening. What's happening is we're just trying to defend basic traditions or defend our children in the midst of these basic traditions, from the encroachment of woke ideology or offensive upside down cultural propaganda," Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said on Sunday Morning Futures.

The tree belonging to the Satanic Temple was adorned with red lighting and beads, pentagrams, and various ornaments, with one reading, "Hail Santa," an apparent play off the phrase, "Hail Satan."

The Gender Diversity tree included pink and blue colored trans flags , and ornaments with sayings such as, "Protect Trans Kids."

The Big Sunday Show panel responded to the outrage brought by the museum's decision to host a Satanic Christmas tree.

Fox News senior correspondent Alicia Acuna said, "You also have to think about parents who are now ending up in conversations that they didn't expect because they were just going to see a bunch of Christmas trees."

"And now people celebrate Christmas and not necessarily in a Christian way. So do these folks have a right to be there? Yes. Is it in the Christmas spirit? No," she added.

Fox News contributor Joey Jones said, "I believe in the First Amendment… They're trying to bait you and attack them. Tell them they can't put their tree there, so they can go sue you. They're organizations like that exist under the guise of the First Amendment. You got to be smarter, and you got to see it coming. And you can't give up things just because they show up."

"Can't we just have something nice anymore?" Fox News contributor Joe Concha said.

