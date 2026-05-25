'American Sniper' widow Taya Kyle torches Graham Platner over 'cowardly' comments trashing late husband

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"American Sniper" widow Taya Kyle shredded Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner's "cowardly" comments, calling out the progressive Democrat for alleging her late husband inflated his kill numbers by shooting innocent civilians.

"Nothing says, I want attention more than disparaging a national hero who's also dead..." Kyle responded on "The Sunday Briefing."

"It is cowardly, it's lowbrow to lie about somebody else, and it distracts from what you've probably said..."

Kyle accused Platner, a controversial challenger of incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins, of employing a "cheap political trick" to attach his name to someone who is "beloved"

NEW WEBSITE PUTS PLATNER ON NOTICE BY AMPLIFYING SCANDALS: 'ONE RED FLAG AFTER ANOTHER'

"That's working for him to get that notoriety, but to me, it shows a total inability to lead with character. For me he would be out of the running immediately," she added.

Platner's remarks came from a 2024 episode of the "Green Beret Chronicle Show," a podcast discussing military affairs.

"His stories about how many people he was shooting certainly tracked with the behavior I witnessed, and people I knew witnessed down at the Gov Center, which is it's relatively easy to get high numbers like that if you're a little less discriminating your fire than say a more professional unit would be," Platner said.

WATCH: COLLINS RIPS MAINE CHALLENGER PLATNER OVER RESURFACED REDDIT POST MOCKING WOUNDED US SOLDIER

Platner has also come under fire for a recently resurfaced Reddit post trashing a soldier seen in a viral video that was wounded in a clash with Taliban fighters saying, "Dumb motherf----- didn't deserve to live."

Robert O'Neill, the U.S. Navy SEAL who is credited with killing Osama bin Laden, called out Platner while reacting to the post, calling him "way out of line" for talking about a soldier that way.

Platner, a Marine Corps veteran, has leaned into his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to explain the bevy of incendiary social media posts that have surfaced since he announced his Senate run.

O'Neill disputed that suggestion, however, saying PTSD is no excuse for such "vile hatred."

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Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.