Fox Nation's 'Gotti's Guy' pulls back the curtain on the man who ruled New York's Mafia world

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For years, John Gotti appeared untouchable.

The ruthless Gambino family crime boss, known for his tailored suits, swagger and ability to beat case after case, ruled New York’s Mafia world while authorities desperately searched for a way to bring him down.

After earning the nickname "Teflon Don" for repeatedly escaping convictions, Gotti’s luck eventually ran out.

Now, Gotti's right-hand man is taking Fox Nation viewers on a deep dive inside the violent rise and fall behind the man known as "Teflon Don" in the upcoming brand-new special, "Gotti's Guy."

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"I was young, so... I loved it. I loved it all. I loved the power," said Lewis Kasman, the proclaimed "adopted son" of Gotti.

"That was prestigious — to have the boss's ear, and I had unfettered access," he added.

Kasman sat down with Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn to reflect on his ties to the Gambino crime family in the special.

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In one instance, he recounted the outcome of a high-profile Manhattan trial from 1990, where Gotti was acquitted of charges that he ordered the shooting and wounding of a Manhattan carpenters' union official, John F. O'Connor, four years prior.

"I remember like yesterday," Kasman said. "That was the start of the Teflon Don. It started from that day on."

Gotti orchestrated the murder of Paul Castellano in 1985 to take over the Gambino crime family, and his reign of organized crime stretched through the 1980s and into the 1990s.

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Yet, as the notorious mob boss faced a growing list of charges tied to murder, racketeering, assault and conspiracy, he somehow kept walking free.

His luck finally ran out in 1992, when Gotti was convicted on multiple charges, including murder and racketeering, after cooperation from former underboss Sammy "The Bull" Gravano helped federal prosecutors dismantle the Gambino crime family’s leadership.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and died behind bars in 2002.

Despite the violence and criminal empire surrounding Gotti, Kasman told Shawn he never wrestled with moral or ethical concerns over his close relationship with the mob boss.

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"I know some people might say I'm crazy, or some people may say I am wrong, but no, I did not [have any fears]..." he shared.

"There's only one or two people out of their life that John either ordered or was responsible for killing. Otherwise, he killed within his own. Now, you might say to me, 'Lewis, but he still killed,' yes, but within the realm of the mafia. Listen, I did not lie to myself. I knew who he was, and I knew what he was capable of, but I wasn't in fear of him."

"Gotti's Guy" will begin streaming on the Fox Nation platform on June 2.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.