Far-left streamer Hasan Piker mocks shooting near White House, pokes fun at Trump's ballroom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Far-left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker made a seemingly sarcastic retort in response to the news of an alleged gunman who opened fire at a White House security checkpoint Saturday.

"Uh oh," Piker posted on X, resharing a viral video of ABC News White House correspondent Selina Wang ducking for cover on the White House North Lawn after hearing shots.

Piker then followed up with another post, mocking the construction of the White House Ballroom — a project for which the White House has increasingly emphasized security as a justification, particularly after President Donald Trump faced an unprecedented third assassination attempt last month at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton.

"Sources tell me the ballroom is safe! please god." Hasan posted.

VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS ABC REPORTER DUCKING FOR COVER AFTER GUNFIRE NEAR WHITE HOUSE

The Secret Service said the shooting began shortly after 6 p.m. near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

The alleged gunman — confirmed by multiple sources to Fox News Digital as Nasire Best — reportedly fired several shots toward a Secret Service booth before Uniformed Division officers returned fire, resulting in Best's death. Best, 21, from Maryland, is reported to have had a documented history of encounters with law enforcement and mental health concerns.

During the shooting, a bystander was also wounded, though officials have not said who fired the round that struck the person or released the person’s condition. No Secret Service agents were injured.

Trump was inside the White House at the time working on Iran peace talks and was briefed on the shooting.

WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER SHOOTING SHARPENS FOCUS ON TRUMP’S BALLROOM CONSTRUCTION PROPOSAL

In addition to thanking Secret Service and law enforcement officers, Trump touted the security of the ballroom in a Truth Social post following the shooting.

"This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondent's Dinner shooting," Trump said. "And goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!"

Piker also took to TikTok where he made a post featuring Wang's video and once more mocked the ballroom, by saying the shootings are only happening "because there is no ballroom" and "if they knew that there was a ballroom, you would basically stave off all potential shooters in the future because they would know how powerful the ballroom is."

WHO IS HASAN PIKER? MEET THE FAR-LEFT STREAMER WHO IS STIRRING UP CONTROVERSY ONLINE AND DIVIDING DEMOCRATS

The controversial far-left streamer has been an avid critic of the Trump administration, having questioned the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner by saying, "the right is using it to justify building Trump's ballroom lmao" in a post on Instagram last month.

Trump said the future White House ballroom not just as an event venue, but as a hardened security structure designed to support presidential operations and large gatherings amid heightened concerns following the WHCA dinner shooting.

The approved plan for the ballroom renovation includes an approximately 22,000-square-foot ballroom designed for roughly 1,000 seated dinner guests, within about 89,000 square feet of above-ground East Wing space.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal officials have served subpoenas to both Piker and CodePink co-founder Susan Medea Benjamin as part of a wider investigation into whether U.S. organizations and leaders violated U.S. laws and sanctions in supporting Cuba's communist regime, Fox News Digital has learned.