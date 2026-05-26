Sara Carter reveals the exact moment she knew the FBI was spying on then-President-elect Trump

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Sara Carter still recalls the moment crucial details behind the Trump-Russia collusion narrative first began to unravel.

"I didn’t want to believe what I was seeing," she said in a "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" exclusive.

At the time, Carter was working closely with investigative reporter John Solomon when information from sources began pointing toward possible surveillance of then-President-elect Donald Trump.

"I went into John’s office and I said, ‘John, I need to talk to you. I believe that there are people in the FBI spying on President-elect Trump — the duly elected president of the United States,’" she recalled.

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Solomon, initially in disbelief, sought more details, which prompted him to call his sources.

"[He] comes back [and says], 'I’m not too sure.' Then, we start working together on this because we’re not going to let it go."

Then something changed. Somewhere along the way, Solomon was approached by unidentified government officials in 2017 who told him he was uncovering what he now alleges is an 11-year conspiracy to undermine Trump.

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He recalled the mysterious moment on the same podcast in April.

"We want to tell you that you’re at the tip of a very large iceberg and you need to keep drilling down," he said at the time, recalling the officials’ warning.

Solomon said the encounter happened shortly after he appeared on Hannity’s television show, where he had been discussing what he described as a sharp rise in the unmasking of Americans’ communications.

He had just pulled into his driveway when he saw a government vehicle with its flashers on parked in front of his mailbox. Two men got out of the car, leading him to initially fear he was about to be arrested, only to discover the pair had an important message to relay.

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"Well, that thing you were talking about tonight on television... it’s far deeper," Solomon recalled one of the men telling him.

"And [the man] said, 'There is an incredible political dirty trick that's being carried out using the most awesome powers of the intelligence community.'"

According to Solomon, two mystery men urged him to "keep looking."

Carter referenced the incident during her own discussion with Hannity, saying that, with help from sources, eventually exposed some crucial details.

"I had my sources together, [and] together, we were able to unravel the beginnings of what was to be the most important story in American history," she said.