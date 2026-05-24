Ousted Massie sides with Trump on Iran deal amid GOP backlash, confidently exclaims, 'Heck yes!'

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Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said Sunday he would support a short-term agreement with Iran after President Donald Trump announced that a deal with Tehran had "largely been negotiated," arguing Americans are already feeling the economic pain from the conflict.

"Heck yes, I would support it!" Massie said on NBC’s "Meet the Press" when asked whether he would back a short-term Iran deal. "We don’t know what the terms of it are, but if Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz are crashing out last night, I’d say it’s probably a pretty good deal."

Massie, a longtime critic of U.S. military intervention overseas, tied his support for a deal to rising fuel and farming costs at home.

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"My constituents are hurting," Massie said. "Gas is almost $5 a gallon. Diesel is almost $6 a gallon, and the farmers here in Kentucky can’t afford the fertilizer to put on their fields."

The Kentucky Republican also defended his record after losing his Republican primary this week following seven terms in Congress, arguing his independence in Washington ultimately cost him politically.

"Since the day I got to Washington D.C., I’ve been doing this job like I thought people wanted you to do it," Massie said. "I read the bills. I didn’t give my voting card to the speaker. I’ve never given it to a president. I don’t even give my voting card to the Freedom Caucus. I vote for people over party."

Massie argued that his willingness to work across the aisle, including alongside Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna on legislation related to the Epstein files, made him a target.

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"I think the biggest crime I committed against the swamp, Kristen, was showing the American people that somebody on the right could join somebody on the left and get something done," Massie said. "That’s when they decided I had to be taken out."

Massie also claimed outside spending overwhelmed his campaign.

"They couldn’t buy my vote in 14 years, so they bought this seat," Massie said. "This was the most expensive race in congressional primary history."

The congressman warned Republicans could face political fallout ahead of the midterms, arguing the party has alienated several factions of Trump’s coalition.

"There’s a growing number of people on the right who have a form of TDS called Trump disappointment syndrome," Massie said.

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"They’ve alienated MAHA by kowtowing to the pesticide manufacturers and the pharmaceutical manufacturers. They’ve alienated the fiscal hawks by running DOGE out of town. They’ve alienated the people who don’t want to fight another war," Massie said.

Massie also criticized GOP leadership over spending fights in Congress, including opposition to funding Trump-backed projects.

"The ballroom, I mean that is such an egregious waste of money," Massie said, referring to the proposed White House ballroom project. "It’s a slap in the face of Americans."

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Massie argued economic concerns should take priority over what he described as excessive federal spending and foreign commitments.

"We’re operating like a Roman Empire," Massie said. "We’re overextended overseas with our foreign aid, with our foreign bases. We’re spending money that we don’t have, and the gasoline and rent and groceries are so high that people can’t afford it."

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Trump said Saturday on Truth Social that an agreement with Iran had "largely been negotiated," though no formal deal details had been released as of Sunday morning.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Lindsey Graham for comment, but did not immediately hear back.