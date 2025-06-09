Parents group urges Trump admin to investigate YMCA over gender identity policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A parents' group is urging the Trump administration to investigate the YMCA for what it claims is "unlawful gender-based discrimination in its programs and policies."

"The YMCA’s policy of disfavoring and imperiling young girls and favoring and empowering those who choose to present as a gender other than their own is antithetical to the principles of federal civil rights law and gender equality," Alleigh Marré, executive director of the American Parents Coalition, said in a letter directed to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner.

"It is morally wrong and legally impermissible," Marré added in the letter sent Tuesday.

TRUMP ADMIN TO PROBE ILLINOIS SCHOOL OVER ALLEGATIONS GIRLS WERE FORCED TO CHANGE IN FRONT OF TRANS STUDENT

Archived pages of the YMCA’s website called, "How to Create a Safe Space for LGBTQ+ Campers," and dated July 3, 2017, read "Ensure all campers and staff have access to the facilities aligned with their gender identity and comfort within facility and resource limitations."

The page also recommends that youth development professionals "use gender-neutral (or self-identified) pronouns when referencing guardians/parents, partners, families and significant others," and "lift up stories of LGBTQ+ inclusion in trainings, marketing and camp activities."

Another archived page, "Affirming LGBTQ+ Communities with Pride," and dated June 7, 2022, states that the institution is meant to unite people "no matter their ability, age, cultural background, ethnicity, faith, gender expression, gender identity, ideology, income, national origin, race or sexual orientation."

A current page on the YMCA’s website titled, " For All ," states that "The Y is made up of people of all ages, from all backgrounds, working side-by-side to strengthen communities. Together, we work to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential with dignity."

It adds that their "core values are caring, honesty, respect and responsibility — they guide everything we do."

Marré and the American Parents Coalition claim the YMCA is engaging in unlawful gender-based discrimination in its programs and policies and allege the YMCA is violating Title IX since the organization is a recipient of federal funds.

On its website, the YMCA states that it receives over $600 million in government grants and over $930 million in non-government grants.

"As a recipient of federal financial assistance, it is obligated to comply with the mandates of Title IX of the Education Amendments," the APC letter reads.

Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex or gender for entities that receive federal funding.

"There is little room for interpretation where the law is so explicit," the letter reads. "This broad prohibition underscores the law’s role in eliminating gender-based barriers to women’s equal participation in all aspects of programming and activities, providing for "the women of America something that is rightfully theirs—an equal chance. The YMCA’s policies permitting biological men to invade the sanctity of spaces set aside for women undoubtably violates this law."

OHIO COLLEGE 'ILLEGALLY FORCING STUDENTS' TO SHARE BATHROOMS WITH OPPOSITE SEX: WATCHDOG

The letter also highlights various instances of recent issues at several YMCA locations where women have been subjected to change in the same facilities as men.

One such instance was in Kansas City, Missouri, where a biological male is being accused of allegedly exposing themselves to a seven-year-old girl while she was with her mother at a YMCA in North Kansas City.

It also mentions a 2022 incident where a 17-year-old girl claimed she saw a transgender woman changing in a women's locker room at a California YMCA.

"Perhaps most concerning is not what is known of the YMCA’s gender policies, but what is yet unknown. In recent weeks, the YMCA has either restricted access to the portions of its website that deal with gender policies or has taken down those pages altogether," the letter claims. "By no means should one expect that the YMCA is changing its gender policies; rather, the YMCA is shielding those policies and future policies from public scrutiny."

The letter also highlights Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order banning the use of federal funds to promote gender ideology.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Education, as well as the YMCA for comment.

