Hollywood icon Sally Field reminds a fractured nation of the brilliance of the Constitution

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Actress Sally Field used a recent television appearance to praise the First Amendment, reflecting on the importance of free speech in an era of intense political division.

"When I was in the seventh grade, I was asked to memorize something that I never forgot. 'Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press or the right of the people peacefully to assemble,'" Field said during on CBS's "60 Minutes."

The two-time Academy Award winner shared what freedom of speech in the U.S. Constitution means to her on a deeply personal level.

"It's the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. I barely knew what it meant at the time. I certainly didn't know the importance of it. And now, almost 67 years later, I understand it like never before," she said.

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Field's defense of the Constitution comes at a time when many of her Hollywood counterparts frequently utilize their massive platforms to express harsh dissatisfaction with American domestic policies and immigration enforcement.

Most recently, the entertainment industry mobilized following the fatal January 2026 shooting of Renée Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother who was killed by a federal immigration agent during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis. The incident sparked national outrage and reignited a fierce debate over immigration enforcement tactics.

At the Golden Globes, prominent stars—including Mark Ruffalo , Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne, and Jean Smart—wore black-and-white protest pins on the red carpet reading "Be Good" and "ICE Out" in tribute to Good and to speak out against the agency.

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Field emphasized that she respects the right of all citizens—including her activist peers—to voice their opinions, noting that the First Amendment exists precisely to protect those actions.

"I have the right to speak out, make a sign, and peacefully join a protest without fear of punishment or retribution, or worse," Field said. "I have learned that this fragile thing called democracy needs to be protected, that the brilliance of our Constitution begins with the words, 'We the People.' I believe in the resilience of our Constitution, and I believe in the goodness and strength of the people."

Field is best known for a versatile, powerhouse career spanning six decades. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice, for Norma Rae (1979) and Places in the Heart (1984). Her other iconic film credits include Forrest Gump, Mrs. Doubtfire, and an Oscar-nominated performance in Spielberg's Lincoln.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Field for further comment.

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