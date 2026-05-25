California billionaire Tom Steyer defends trans athletes in high school sports as governor's race heats up

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California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer defended transgender athletes competing in high school sports in a podcast posted on Sunday, arguing that excluding transgendered youth from athletics would worsen the emotional and mental health struggles many already face.

"I’m totally in favor of trans athletes in high school," Steyer told "I've Had It" podcast host Jennifer Welch.

"When you understand the vulnerability, the stress, the danger of being a trans kid, and you understand almost half of them try to commit suicide, then you think, 'We’re gonna punish those kids, we’re gonna cut them off from team sport.' It’s like, no we’re not."

Steyer made similar remarks when speaking to CBS Los Angeles but also branded dissidents for perpetuating a "right-wing attempt" to smear transgender individuals.

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"To be clear, this is not some huge epidemic," he said. "This is a right-wing attempt to victimize and villainize already vulnerable and desperate people, and my heart completely goes out to the people who are so sad, feel so rejected, and so unaccepted that half of them would try to kill themselves."

Steyer is among a crowded field of Democrats vying to retain party control of the governorship once incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom's term expires.

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Former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, former California State Assembly Speaker Antonio Villaraigosa, former California State Controller Betty Yee and California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond complete the list.

The remaining Democratic candidates echoed parts of Steyer’s position, with Porter arguing that youth sports are intended to build character and teamwork rather than simply determine who is best.

Becerra, when pressed on existing state law allowing students to participate in activities based on gender identity, urged that officials continue to protect certain classes in accordance with the law.

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Others offered more nuanced responses.

Mahan initially blasted those who use the issue as a "political lightning rod" to "score political points," but noted he could recognize unfairness if a biological male were playing soccer against his young daughter.

"That would be a conversation we would have, and I can imagine it being unfair," he said.

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"But I also think that we are allowing ourselves to devolve into using that as a litmus test that is actually about demonizing difference, dividing people, scoring political points, and I'm just not going to be a governor who allows vulnerable people to be a punching bag," he said.

Villaraigosa dismissed the debate as a "non-issue," but said he opposes discrimination while stating his personal belief that biological males who have undergone puberty should not compete in women’s sports.

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Yee stressed the need to identify ways to promote fairness while ensuring everyone is included, while Thurmond took a more definitive approach in supporting transgender athletes.

Republicans Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco, meanwhile, support overturning existing legislation that enables the practice.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).