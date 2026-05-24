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RFK Jr blasts ‘collapse of liberal comedy,’ claims Kimmel traded laughs for left-wing preaching

'Superb dissection of the shocking collapse of liberal comedy,' Kennedy wrote.

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised a viral satirical X thread about Stephen Colbert, late-night TV and the decline of liberal comedy Saturday, using the post to take aim at Jimmy Kimmel as "The Late Show" era comes to an end.

Kennedy framed the post as an explanation for why Kimmel has drawn backlash from conservatives over comments about his job as a comedian.

"Superb dissection of the shocking collapse of liberal comedy," Kennedy wrote. "This is the best explanation of how we’ve reached the nader where Late Night host Jimmy Kimmel can say ‘It’s not my job to be funny.’ As this author shows, he was hired as a comedian but he made himself a priest."

The post Kennedy amplified was a satirical piece, written by Peter Girnus, who wrote the post as a fictional "Senior Vice President of Late Night Strategy at CBS."

Girnus centered the satire on Colbert's shift from his Comedy Central character to his late-show persona.

RFK Jr. holds up a chart

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised a viral satirical thread criticizing modern late-night television, arguing liberal comedy has shifted away from humor and toward ideological affirmation. (David Berding/Getty Images)

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"We killed the character and put the real man on stage. The real man was a lecturer. Earnest. Thoughtful. Correct about everything," Girnus wrote. "Correct is not funny."

After Kennedy’s praise, Girnus followed up by arguing that the problem was not just one host, but a culture that punished jokes outside liberal orthodoxy.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaking at a podium in Washington, D.C.

RFK Jr. joined conservative criticism of Jimmy Kimmel and late-night TV after sharing a satirical post claiming comedians have become political "priests" instead of entertainers. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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"Liberal comedy has become an excommunication system working as designed," Girnus wrote.

The broader fight came after Kimmel defended his political commentary last month on "IMO," the podcast hosted by former first lady Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson. Kimmel said he bristles when critics tell him his job is simply to make people laugh, Fox News Digital reported.

"Don’t tell me what my job is," Kimmel said. "My job is whatever I decide my job is or whatever my employer allows me to do."

"I love when the audience laughs. There’s nothing that’s more exciting to me than that."

Stephen Colbert speaking on a television set

A viral satirical essay about Stephen Colbert, comedy and political conformity sparked debate online after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called it the "best explanation" for the decline of liberal comedy. (Screenshot/CBS)

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Girnus’ response framed that tension as evidence that late-night comedy had become a credentialing ritual for liberal viewers rather than unpredictable entertainment.

"An echo chamber cannot produce comedy," Girnus wrote. "Comedy is the act of saying what the room does not expect. An echo chamber is a room that punishes the unexpected."

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel seated on The Late Show set

Stephen Colbert and guest Jimmy Kimmel appear during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Sept. 30, 2025, in New York. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

CBS announced in July 2025 that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" would end in May 2026 and that the franchise would be retired.

The network called the move "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night" and said it was "not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

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Fox News Digital reached out to ABC for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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