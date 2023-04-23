WI attorney reacts to trans woman flashing male genitalia at girls in locker room shower: 'Keep our kids safe'

Outrage ensued in a Wisconsin school district after an 18-year-old male-to-female transgender student allegedly got into the showers with four freshman girls and exposed their male genitalia to them at an area high school.

In a statement, an attorney representing the district admitted the incident should have never happened, but one legal group says the overall response to concerns raised by parents has been lackluster at best.

"The most basic duty of a school district is to keep our kids safe while they learn," Dan Lennington, Deputy Counsel at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), told Fox News' Pete Hegseth on Sunday.

"These four girls just wanted to rinse off after gym class involving a swim unit and, when they went into the shower, they were confronted by an 18-year-old who undressed, said ‘I’m trans by the way,' and exposed his penis to these four freshman girls."

A letter sent by WILL claimed the trans student "undressed fully and showered completely naked right next to one of the girls," initially with their back turned to the girls, but then faced them, fully exposing male genitals.

The incident was reported to student services, but WILL complained that the incident should have been reported to a Title IX coordinator so that the girls could receive the support they needed and be afforded a space to file a complaint.

"Supportive measures might have included accommodations to maintain their access to education and adequate privacy in the locker room, at least while a Title IX investigation was pending. No one from the District contacted any of the girls’ parents at that time, and no one investigated. To be clear, that means that the District’s initial response to this incident violated Title IX," the letter continued.

"These teachers and administrators did not even investigate this matter the next week and, when the parents finally started to email about this and call about this, the school district couldn't even identify the policy. Nobody could tell the parents – what is the rule? What is the policy?" Lennington said of the alleged Tilte IX violation, calling the response "totally inadequate."

Lennington claimed the school district waited a month to sit down with parents to hear their concerns, calling the delay – and the lack of concrete policy on related issues – concerning for schools nationwide.

"This could be going on in schools all across the country," he warned.

Fox News reached out to the superintendent's office for comment and received the following statement from an attorney representing the school district:

"The Sun Prairie Area School District does not condone any student of one sex being present in a state of undress in the presence of students of another sex… The simple truth is that this incident should not have happened, but it did, and the District addressed it long before the recent publicity. School districts across the country are striving to protect and support all students."

"Districts must balance the dual goals of supporting transitioning students while also protecting the privacy interests of all students."

"They say ‘sex’ and we're not sure what they mean by ‘sex,’" Lennington responded. "They don't have a written policy… the question is: Should someone with a penis be in a girls’ locker room or in the shower? And that's the question that they're unable to answer because they won't answer ‘what is a boy? What is a male? What is a female?’"

He elaborated, arguing that girls and young women are the victims of the Biden administration's attempt to "water down" Title IX by expanding the measure to include "gender identity."

