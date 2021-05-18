Ruthless podcast rips Politico's 'offensive' report on Biden, teachers unions reopening schools: 'Shameless'

The co-hosts of the conservative podcast " Ruthless " accused Politico of "revisionist history" over its report about the so-called "campaign" being launched by the Biden administration and teachers unions to reopen schools full time.

Politico raised eyebrows on Monday with a tweet that read, "The Biden administration and teachers unions are mounting a campaign to return American children to classrooms five days a week," linking to the outlet's "Weekly Edition: Coronavirus Special Edition."

On Tuesday's podcast, Ruthless tore into Politico.

"It's just so offensive. It's- it's just so offensive," co-host Michael Duncan reacted. "I mean singularly, these teachers unions have been responsible for keeping our kids out of the classroom against the science for more than six months now because these people like [American Federation of Teachers president] Randi Weingarten have just gaslight us all day and extort the American taxpayer being like, ‘Oh, you know, we need $122 billion in Biden’s COVID bill' went to these schools, $67 billion in 2020 through the CARES Act and the other coronavirus bill."

"Which, by the way, they weren't in school to spend," Josh Holmes chimed in. "It's truly one of the most remarkable revisionist histories of all time to suggest that the Biden administration or teachers unions are mounting a campaign to get their kids back in school. Like, are you kidding me?"

"They are so shameless," Comfortably Smug said.

Duncan then pointed to a paragraph from Politico's report, which read, "As the school year comes to a close and focus turns to the next academic year, lawmakers and education groups are urging Congress and the Biden administration to ensure that schools have the resources to meet their students’ most urgent social and emotional needs when they do at last return."

"It's extortion wrapped in a press release by our media that's supposed to be holding these people accountable!" Duncan exclaimed.

"I literally can't believe that paragraph," Holmes reacted. "I can't imagine someone typing that doesn't actually work at the [National Education Association]. Like unless you are a union that is designed to spin your way out of the chaos that they created for our children for the past year-and-a-half, I can't imagine thinking this."

Duncan called out Politico's education reporter Bianca Quilantan who wrote the report, telling her "I don't know what the hell this is."

"Somebody needs to talk to Bianca beyond a teachers union representative because that is the most one-sided thing I've ever laid eyes on," Holmes said. "I don't even know how you can come up with that! Do you just have to be ignorant of everything around you in the entire world to think that the teachers' unions are the ones that have been pushing to get kids in school?"

"I mean, It's shocking," Smug said. "And the reason why they try this because they think they can get away with it… They're just gaslighting the public and they're trying to get the teachers' unions off the hook for keeping kids out of schools, which they know that parents voters are enraged about and they're trying to rewrite history. It's shameless."

"They're just liars. They're just complete abject liars," Duncan added.