Ruthless podcast mocks Brian Stelter for boasting CNN's '300+' mentions of Liz Cheney: Admits media's 'game!'

The co-hosts of the conservative podcast "Ruthless" had some fun at the expense of CNN's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter who proved them right about the media's efforts to elevate Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. in order to fuel a "Republican civil war" narrative.

Last Thursday, Ruthless co-host Comfortably Smug pointed to CNN as one of the prominent outlets using the recent Cheney drama on Capitol Hill to "fill up the airwaves" since its ratings took a nosedive after President Trump left office and suggested how the media needs the GOP infighting in order to avoid discussing the Democratic agenda under the Biden administration.

On Saturday, Stelter appeared to confirm their assertions as he boasted CNN and MSNBC's obsessive coverage of the third-ranking House Republican in the minority caucus.

"GOP in disarray? Not on GOP TV. This week, Liz Cheney was mentioned 300+ times each on CNN and MSNBC. On Fox News? Just 48 times, per TVEyes," Stelter tweeted.

During the podcast released on Tuesday, the Ruthless co-hosts took a victory lap.

"It's like you don't have to read between the lines," Michael Duncan reacted. "The media tells you exactly what they're trying to do."

"You gave up the game right there man!" Smug exclaimed.

"They're just telling on themselves consistently," Josh Holmes agreed.

Smug reiterated how Cheney continues to "take the bait" from the media, which he and his Ruthless colleagues argued led to her imminent removal from leadership.

Holmes knocked the media's "framework" of the Cheney saga on how she's "telling the truth" about the 2020 election, which he argued is "irrelevant" since Cheney previously won the support from the vast majority of the GOP caucus following her vote to impeach Trump.

"The problem is that she's talking about what happened three or four months ago," Holmes explained. "Nobody is interested three or four months ago. We've got to fight for our lives on our hands with $6 trillion in taxpayer money going up in smoke, inflation is about to be through the roof, huge social engineering questions going on."

"If you're focused on what happened 90 days ago and not what's happening 90 days from now, I think the Republican Party is going to turn the page no matter who you are," Holmes added.