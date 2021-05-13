Ruthless podcast to Republicans: If the media asks you about Liz Cheney, 2020 election, tell'em to 'f--- off'

The co-hosts of the conservative podcast " Ruthless " urged Republicans not to "take the bait" when it comes to the Liz Cheney drama and re-litigating the 2020 presidential election.

Josh Holmes argued on Thursday that any Republican who is off-message from the various crises that have emerged under the Biden administration from the growing inflation, the surge at the border, the gas shortage to the escalating Israel-Gaza conflict, "you're letting your country down."

Comfortably Smug insisted that the only people who want to talk about the Wyoming representative and the events following the November election are "the left."

They then played a clip from "Pod Save America" where former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer said, "I want to have- the Democrats have a narrative about the Republicans… can we get Republican turnout among particularly from rural and exuberant areas from these White, non-college voters down to Romney levels instead of Trump levels. If we get to Romney levels and we hold onto our gains with suburban voters and others, we will keep the House and we will take the Senate."

"They tell you exactly what they want to do," co-host Michael Duncan reacted. "Create a Dem narrative that divides Republicans and gets rural, working-class White voters to stay home in the midterms."

The co-hosts slammed Pfeiffer's voter suppression rhetoric, saying "imagine" if a Republican said that about wanting to suppress the turnout of Black voters, which they said would be "racist."

"It's also a signal to his friends in the media, right?" Duncan said. "It's ‘keep the drumbeat going, divide these Republicans, get the Trump voters, you know, disillusioned with the Republican Party, let’s keep them home.'"

"To bring this full circle… I don't care if you're sitting in your living room with your family, with your lib relative or you're a member of Congress, a senator or a leader of one of the parties," Holmes chimed in. "When you are asked about 'what this says about the Republican Party' or ‘can you weigh in and tell us if you think there is a legitimate election in 2020,’ reject the premise. Tell'em to f--- off. That's not what's happening here!"

Holmes continued, "We've got unbelievable, unbelievable problems out there. There are people waiting in gas lines- literally, that's happening! This is 1979, we're watching Jimmy Carter's America descend on us right now and we're concerned about whether or not has a conference leadership position? C'mon!"

Smug urged Republicans to "listen to the base" since the media is "doing everything they can to cover up that message and divide and conquer."