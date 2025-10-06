‘Dr Antifa’ Rutgers professor announces move to Europe after TPUSA petition calls for his firing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Rutgers University professor who some students have nicknamed "Dr. Antifa" announced over the weekend that he would move his classes online and relocate to Europe following a petition the Turning Point USA chapter at the campus launched to remove him.

"Hi everyone in Terrorism, unfortunately my situation has gotten worse recently," Mark Bray, an assistant teaching professor at Rutgers, wrote to students in an email obtained by Fox News Digital .

"This weekend, shortly after some negative media and social media attention (some of which, ironically enough, accused me of being a ‘terrorist’), I received another death threat and a separate threat that included my home address," Bray wrote. "The University and the authorities have been notified."

Bray, who is the author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," "The Anarchist Inquisition: Assassins, Activists, and Martyrs in Spain and France," and "Translating Anarchy: The Anarchism of Occupy Wall Street," said that he would be moving his family to Europe due to safety concerns.

"Since my family and I do not feel safe in our home at the moment, we are moving for the year to Europe," Bray wrote. "Truly I am so bummed about not being able to spend time with you all in the classroom. I really enjoyed our conversations."

On Thursday, the Turning Point USA chapter at Rutgers launched a petition to remove Bray, citing concerns over his past statements supporting antifa.

"We, the students of Rutgers University, are deeply concerned to learn that an outspoken, well-known antifa member, Dr. Mark Bray, is employed by the university," the petition read.

"Dr. Mark Bray, whom we call Dr. Antifa, wrote the antifa handbook, which is a guideline to what he refers to as ‘militant anti-fascism,’" the petition continued. "With the current trend of left-wing terrorism, having a prominent leader of the antifa movement on campus is a threat to conservative students on campus. Dr. Bray has regularly referred to mainstream conservative figures such as Bill O’Reilly as fascist while he calls for militant actions to be taken against these individuals. This is the kind of rhetoric that resulted in Charlie Kirk being assassinated last month."

In "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," Bray noted that "at the very least 50 percent of author proceeds will go to the International Anti-Fascist Defense Fund which is administered by more than three hundred antifa from eighteen countries."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Ava Kwan, the outreach coordinator for the Turning Point USA chapter at Rutgers, said, "On October 4th 2025, Mark Bray posted on BlueSky that ‘only mass antifascism, legal or not, can save us.’

"This call to violent leftist action does not justify anyone doxxing Bray or the like," Kwan added. "We do things by the book. I want to see Rutgers address this issue publicly and end their professional relationship with Professor Bray. If Bray actually moves to Europe, it will be detrimental to our university’s reputation for him to siphon money from New Jersey taxpayers while vacationing in foreign localities friendlier to Antifa."

Bray is also the co-editor and translator of "Anarchist Education and the Modern School: A Francisco Ferrer Reader."

Megyn Doyle, a student at Rutgers and the treasurer for the Turning Point USA chapter, told Fox News Digital in a statement that "Freedom of speech is a core value in the United States, and in mine. However, free speech does not protect individuals from the consequences of advocating for political violence, doxxing, or labeling others as fascists without due cause, as outlined in Mark Bray’s Antifa Handbook."

Doyle added that, "While the tactics discussed in his work are commonly associated with Antifa, I want to be clear: I do not support or condone death threats, harassment, or doxxing—against anyone, including Mark Bray."

"Even with Mark Bray’s departure to Europe, the issue remains unresolved: A university professor publicly supported and helped fund a violent extremist movement, authored material advocating for political violence, and promoted tactics that suppress open debate and free expression," Doyle said. "Our petition to have Mark Bray dismissed from Rutgers University has not changed, and we hope that Rutgers acts appropriately regarding his conduct with Antifa."

In a Sept. 12 post on Bluesky , the social media platform popular with progressives, Bray promoted a Sept. 13 event he was presenting at in New York City entitled, "Another War Is Possible: Experiences in the fight against deportation, fascism, & capitalist globalization."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Rutgers spokesperson said, "The University is aware of the Change.org petition regarding Professor Mark Bray and Dr. Bray’s message to his students. We are gathering more information about this evolving situation."

