Rutgers Turning Point USA chapter launches petition to fire professor they call ‘Dr Antifa’

Students at the Turning Point USA chapter at Rutgers University have launched a petition to remove what they call an "Antifa aligned" professor.

"Our petition is to call on Professor Mark Bray to be fired from Rutgers," Megyn Doyle, a student at Rutgers and the treasurer for the Turning Point USA chapter, told Fox News Digital Friday in an interview.

"We believe that conservative students and political violence are very prominent now," Doyle added. "And it puts conservative students at risk from such political violence. And when you have a teacher that so often promotes political violence, especially in his book, ‘Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,’ which talks about militant fascism, which is on term with political violence. We believe that it puts conservative students at risk for antifa to come in."

The petition , launched on Thursday, reads, "We, the students of Rutgers University, are deeply concerned to learn that an outspoken, well-known antifa member, Dr. Mark Bray, is employed by the university."

"Dr. Mark Bray, whom we call Dr. Antifa , wrote the antifa handbook, which is a guideline to what he refers to as ‘militant anti-fascism,’" it adds.

"With the current trend of left-wing terrorism, having a prominent leader of the antifa movement on campus is a threat to conservative students on campus," the page for the petition reads.

Bray is an assistant teaching professor at Rutgers. He is the author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," "The Anarchist Inquisition: Assassins, Activists, and Martyrs in Spain and France," and "Translating Anarchy: The Anarchism of Occupy Wall Street."

In "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," Bray wrote that "at the very least 50 percent of author proceeds will go to the International Anti-Fascist Defense Fund which is administered by more than three hundred antifa from eighteen countries."

He is also the co-editor and translator of "Anarchist Education and the Modern School: A Francisco Ferrer Reader."

Ava Kwan, the outreach coordinator for the Turning Point USA chapter at Rutgers, told Fox News Digital in an interview that the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, was a wake-up call to what is happening on their campus.

"After seeing this assassination, someone who has promoted political violence, having him employed here, it's scary," Kwan said. "It's really scary, and we want to try to draw as much attention to his involvement to antifa to help protect, you know, our academic freedom. Freedom of speech on campus."

Doyle told Fox News Digital that she is concerned that political violence is being accepted and encouraged.

"I feel like political violence is really a concern now and to have such a spotlight on it and also for people to be for it right now, especially with political commentators, politicians that they don't like," Doyle said.

"I would say if you really want a professor like that, it's really concerning," she added.

In 2017, The Washington Post published a piece on Bray entitled, "A Dartmouth antifa expert was disavowed by his college president for ‘supporting violent protest,’ angering many faculty."

Bray also joined "Meet the Press" in 2017 with former host Chuck Todd to discuss if the violent tactics employed by antifa are acceptable.

"Considering someone died in Charlottesville, why do you defend confronting in a violent way?" Todd asked Bray.

"A lot of people are under attack," Bray said. "And sometimes they need to be able to defend themselves. It’s a privileged position to say you never have to defend yourself from these monsters."

In response to the recent news that President Donald Trump declared Antifa a terrorist organization , Bray posted on Bluesky , the social media platform popular with progressives, "I could say that antifa is neither ‘terrorist’ nor an ‘organization,’ but MAGA does not care about facts… this is just about mobilizing a broad label to expand repression and accelerate the march to fascism."

Fox News Digital reached out to Dartmouth, Rutgers and Bray for comment.