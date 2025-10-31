Rutgers professor says cat ‘belongs in Turning Point USA’ for ‘yowling incoherently,’ pooping on floor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An associate professor at Rutgers University appeared to mock Turning Point USA (TPUSA) by comparing it to his poorly behaved cat, saying that the animal was "yowling incoherently" and "pooping on the floor," and appeared to suggest that members of the nonprofit behave the same.

"Happy National Cat Day, Polly comes from a shelter & that's what NCD celebrates," Whitney Strub wrote in an X post last week.

"I was trying to talk her out of joining Turning Point USA but then I realized she walks around the house yowling incoherently & keeps pooping on the floor, so she might be a good fit," he added.

Strub later reposted it with additional commentary referencing his academic background, writing, "As an historian of free speech & co-chair of a union academic freedom committee, I recognize Turning Point USA members' right to quote-tweet & rail against my perverted libertine life & etc (if only!). no way they can read the troglodyte comments they inspire & feel proud tho."

Strub, whose X account is protected, teaches several courses at Rutgers, including American Legal History, Introduction to LGBT Studies, Visions of the City in American Cinema, Gender and Sexuality in American History, and Oral History and Queer Newark.

He is also the author of several books, including, "Perversion for Profit: The Politics of Pornography and the Rise of the New Right," "Obscenity Rules: Roth v. United States and the Long Struggle over Sexual Expression," and "Porno Chic and the Sex Wars: American Sexual Representation in the 1970s."

Strub’s remarks come amid ongoing controversy surrounding Antifa-aligned Rutgers professor Mark Bray, who left the country "for safety reasons" after conservative students petitioned for his removal.

Last month, members of Rutgers’ TPUSA chapter launched a petition to remove Bray, an assistant teaching professor at Rutgers, citing concerns over his past statements supporting Antifa.

Strub is also co-chair of the Joint Academic Freedom Committee at the Rutgers AAUP-AFT, which released a statement last month defending Bray and hitting the school’s TPUSA chapter.

He posted about Kirk’s assassination on X on Sept. 10, writing, "I don't actually think Charlie Kirk is going to be our Archduke Franz Ferdinand or Reichstag fire, Trump himself got shot last year and everyone forgot about it within a week. We just live in a violent dystopian hell and this is completely normal."

He added, "Sorry to see Charlie Kirk didn't make it. I deplore gun violence & find it tacky to speak ill of the dead so tomorrow I'll pay my respects by protesting in my diapers."

Megyn Doyle, a student at Rutgers and the treasurer for the TPUSA chapter who started the petition to remove Bray, told Fox News Digital that she thinks Strub's post shows a "bias against conservatives."

"Professor Whitney Strub’s bias against conservatives is clear," Doyle said. "Not only did he cowrite a defamatory statement against Rutgers Turning Point and defend an Antifa Professor, Whitney Strub mocked Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Whitney is one of the many professors at Rutgers that uses their position of power to show hostility towards conservative students."

"Instead of disciplining this Professor for his disgusting remarks, they have requested a meeting to speak about ‘behavioral concerns’ after I called out this professor's behavior. This is what happens when students at Rutgers speak out against professors like Mark Bray or Whitney Strub, they get punished," Doyle added.

Other X posts from Strub include one referencing Jordan Petersen which read, "wait, Jordan Peterson will be in Newark NJ tomorrow??? lmao shame on you @NJPAC this is some fascist trans-bashing bottom-feeding on your part, but if anyone wants to comp me a ticket, I have a few ideas... "

Another post mentioned a visit to a theater that showed pornographic films, which read, "yeah, that's ambitious. my closest equivalent was the strange porn theater outside Seattle in a big storage bunker that showed straight and trans porn together against one wall, diff't strokes for diff't folks altogether at once."

Fox News Digital reached out to Strub and Rutgers for comment but did not immediately receive responses.