‘The Chosen’ cast reveals the secret behind its mainstream appeal

CHARLOTTE—The stars of "The Chosen" joined thousands of fans in Charlotte last week for the third annual ChosenCon, celebrating the series that has defied industry expectations.

Originally launched as a record-breaking crowdfunded project in 2019, the show has become a hit with religious and secular audiences alike, surpassing 250 million viewers.

While the majority of the audience identifies as Christian, the show's creators shared a surprising statistic: roughly 30% of viewers were not Christian or merely curious about the faith.

At ChosenCon, cast members and fans shared with Fox News Digital what makes a 2,000-year-old story resonate with modern secular audiences.

Cast members attribute its broad appeal to the show's focus on "authentic" humanity. Amber Shana Williams, who plays one of Jesus' followers, Tamar, explained how the characters navigate universal struggles.

"This show shows people 2,000-plus years ago doing exactly the same things we're doing now, which is trying to connect to one another, finding love and trying to get to tomorrow," Williams said. "They're paying their taxes. They're trying to get along with their spouses."

She noted that faith-based projects often fail to connect because they focus too heavily on "sainthood," whereas "The Chosen" portrays people the audience can actually recognize as their own family.

Jordan Walker Ross, who portrays "Little James," echoed this sentiment, noting that the show functions as a "bridge" rather than an "exclusive club."

"We tap into the humanity of these characters... it's not like preaching at anyone," Ross said. "The characters, as we portray them, are these flawed, complex individuals that continue to fail, continue to fall, continue to have doubts and insecurities just like we all do. And I think that’s universal".

The show’s creator, Dallas Jenkins, pointed out that the production itself is a melting pot, with approximately half of the cast and crew identifying as non-believers. He believes the portrayal of Jesus as a man who "welcomes everyone to the table" draws in those who feel different or like they don't belong.

"I think that's drawn people closer to understanding who God is," he said.

Giavani Cairo, who plays Thaddeus in the show, admitted that prior to taking the part, he struggled to relate to the historical figures the show depicts.

"You can see Jesus dancing with his friends at the wedding at Cana in season one and cracking jokes," Cairo said. "These characters represent both the strengths and weaknesses we all as people have... I think it's really shining a light to where when people watch these characters, they're like, 'I feel seen.'"

George Harrison Xanthis, who plays the apostle John, said while many people who aren't religious might be turned off by the idea of watching a "religious show" the show manages to draw in viewers from other faiths and secular audiences because of its high production value, compelling storyline and relatable characters.

Maddie, a fan, admitted she doesn't fall into the stereotypical audience for a faith-based show, but said "The Chosen" has changed her ideas about religion.

"As someone who is one of those people that is not conservative or religious, I can say that it's definitely softened the way I see God and religion," she told Fox News Digital. "Because at first I was like you guys are a bit cray-cray, but now I'm like maybe you got an idea right after all."

Other fans, like Kristiana and Melissa, noted that the show "brings Jesus down from the stained glass windows," making people who aren't Christian curious about him.

"And I think it's bringing a lot of people back to the Bible and, you know, just kind of having this revival moment," Melissa said.

Another fan, Joey, believes the show's appeal to atheists and agnostics shows there's a spiritual transformation happening.

"They're being brought to it for some reason. They're searching. And when they're searching, they see something like this, and it's amazing," he said.

"And there had to be some sort of transformation in their own heart. Because if not, I mean, why would you keep watching it?" he added.

Season six of "The Chosen," which will cover the crucifixion, is expected to be released in the fall.

