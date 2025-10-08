Petition launches for Rutgers to disband school's TPUSA chapter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A petition has been launched calling for the disbanding of the Rutgers University Turning Point USA chapter, accusing the conservative group of promoting "hate speech" and creating a "toxic environment."

The Change.org petition launched this week claims the TPUSA chapter has incited violence and made the community fearful.

"Having lived in New Jersey my entire life, I've always cherished the inclusive educational environment we have cultivated here," the petition on Change.org reads, organized by Alexander Di Filippo, who is listed as the petition starter.

Di Filippo is a former student from Rochester Institute of Technology, who majored in game design and development, and minored in music and technology and creative writing. He doesn't appear to have a direct connection to Rutgers.

"Our schools have been places where diversity is celebrated, where every student and faculty member, regardless of their background, is valued and respected for solely their qualifications," the petition continued. "After all, that is how we provide the best, most well-rounded education for our youth. Yet, recently, I've witnessed a disturbing shift."

"The Rutgers chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) has been continuously promoting hate speech and inciting violence against our community," the petition added. "This disturbing behavior has created a toxic environment that has already led to tragic consequences. Alarmingly, a respected professor felt compelled to leave the country, fearing for the safety of their family due to threats and harassment cultivated by this group."

"We urge Rutgers University to immediately disband the Turning Point USA chapter from its campus. By doing so, we will not only be upholding our commitment to educational excellence but also ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for every individual within our community."

The petition had 1,679 signatures as of Wednesday.

Last Thursday , the Turning Point USA chapter at Rutgers launched a petition to remove Mark Bray, a Rutgers University professor, citing concerns over his past statements supporting Antifa.

Bray, who is the author of " Antifa : The Anti-Fascist Handbook," "The Anarchist Inquisition: Assassins, Activists, and Martyrs in Spain and France," and "Translating Anarchy: The Anarchism of Occupy Wall Street," said that he would be moving his family to Europe due to safety concerns.

In "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," Bray noted that "at the very least 50 percent of author proceeds will go to the International Anti-Fascist Defense Fund which is administered by more than three hundred antifa from eighteen countries."

The petition stated that since the Turning Point USA chapter wants Bray removed, it does not deserve to have a presence at the university.

"Allowing such a group to operate within our state, on our campuses, undermines the core values of respect, diversity, and inclusion that we, as a community, hold dear," the petition stated. "The activities of the TPUSA chapter are contrary to the educational principles we aim to uphold. They spread messages that breed division and intolerance, and these actions speak louder than any supposed academic freedom they claim to exercise."

Turning Point officers at the school told Fox News Digital that the petition was defamatory.

Fox News Digital reached out to Rutgers for comment, as well as Di Filippo via Change.org.