Retired Army general: Time to 'take action' against Russia as Putin launches war on Ukraine

Retired Major General Dana Pittard joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it is "time to take action" since sanctions have not been effective. Pittard told host Harris Faulkner it will take American leadership to unify the NATO alliance as Russia continues to attack Ukraine, prompting many to flee the country.

BIDEN TO ANNOUNCE FURTHER ‘CONSEQUENCES’ FOR RUSSIA OVER WAR IN UKRAINE

DANA PITTARD: It takes leadership, you know, and it'll take American leadership to help unify NATO. You know, NATO's made up of separate countries. Over 26 different countries... make up NATO, and we can talk about weakness that has been shown by this administration or even the previous administration, but we are where we are right now. So at this point, it's time to take some action short of putting American troops in Ukraine. We don't want to do that because again, it's two nuclear nations Russia and America. We don't want that. But short of that, we can certainly help Ukraine, and we can help bolster NATO. I think the countries of Poland and the Baltic States would welcome permanent American bases.

