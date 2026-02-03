Expand / Collapse search
Grammy Awards viewership plummets 20% among young adults in final year on CBS

Politically charged event featured several artists criticizing ICE

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Grammys 2026 MELTDOWN: Bad Bunny & Billie Eilish Go After Trump and ICE | Will Cain Country Video

Grammys 2026 MELTDOWN: Bad Bunny & Billie Eilish Go After Trump and ICE | Will Cain Country

Jack Carr joins Will Cain to break down how nonstop scrolling is killing creativity, analyze the Maduro raid, and debate action-hero morality. Plus, Will and The Crew react to the Grammys meltdown of celebrities such as Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish.

CBS’ presentation of the 68th Grammy Awards on Sunday night shed significant viewers compared to recent years. 

The politically charged event that saw several celebrities use the music award ceremony to criticize the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) averaged 14 million total viewers, an 11% drop compared to last year and a 20% decline compared to 2024.   

When it came to the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, the 68th Grammy Awards averaged five million viewers compared to 5.7 million last year, for a 13% decline. The event also dropped 19% among adults age 18-49 and 10% of viewers at least 55 years old. 

MUSIC’S BIGGEST STARS PROTEST ICE AT GRAMMY AWARDS AMID TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

finneas and billie eilish grammys

Billie Eilish (right) was among the musicians to criticize the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the Grammy Awards on Sunday.  (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The biggest drop off came among young viewers, as the 68th Grammy Awards averaged two million viewers age 18-34 compared to 2.4 million last year for a 20% decline. 

The Grammy Awards will move to Disney networks and streaming services in 2027 after 54 years on CBS. The 2026 edition featured several artists wearing "ICE OUT" pins, including Billie Eilish, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kehlani, Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Brandi Carlile.

Eilish took it a step further when accepting the Grammy for Song of the Year.

TRUMP THREATENS TO SUE TREVOR NOAH OVER ‘FALSE AND DEFAMATORY’ EPSTEIN JAB AT GRAMMY AWARDS

sza, kendrick lamar accepting grammy award

Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, Cher, Kendrick Lamar, Scott Bridgeway, SZA and Kamasi Washington accepting their Grammy Award. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

"No one is illegal on stolen land," Eilish said.  "I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter, and the people matter."

"And f--- ICE, that's all I'm gonna say, sorry," she added.

Other performers also included anti-ICE or pro-immigration remarks in their speeches, including Bad Bunny, Sza, Olivia Dean and Shaboozey.

President Donald Trump on Monday blasted the show as "virtually unwatchable" and threatened legal action against host Trevor Noah over what he called a "defamatory" Jeffrey Epstein jab. 

Noah suggested Trump wanted Greenland because he needed a new island to "hang out with Bill Clinton" on, since the disgraced, deceased financier’s private island is no longer available.

JUSTIN BIEBER STUNS GRAMMYS BY PERFORMING IN UNDERWEAR; TREVOR NOAH JOKES ABOUT NICKI MINAJ IN MONOLOGUE

Bad Bunny Grammy Awards

Bad Bunny accepts the Best Música Urbana Album award for "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" during the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Johnny Nunez)

"The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," Trump posted on Truth Social

"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out," Trump continued. "Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT."

Fox News Digital’s Nora Moriatry contributed to this report.

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

