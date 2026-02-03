Expand / Collapse search
Muslim state senator introduces Virginia bill defining Islamophobia as hate crime in assault cases

Legislation would define Islamophobia as 'malicious prejudice or hatred directed toward Islam or Muslims' in assault and battery cases

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Ex-Muslim warns of importing ‘Islamist communist alliance’ that ‘hates’ America Video

Ex-Muslim warns of importing ‘Islamist communist alliance’ that ‘hates’ America

Hoover Institution research fellow Ayaan Hirsi Ali discusses the Trump administration's approach to immigration and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's travel ban recommendations on ‘Fox & Friends.’

A Bengali-American state senator from Virginia has introduced a bill to criminalize Islamophobia. 

The bill, introduced by state Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim, would define "Islamophobia" "as it relates to the crime of assault and battery as malicious prejudice or hatred directed toward Islam or Muslims."

Two women wearing traditional Muslim clothing walking on a sidewalk in Minneapolis.

A Bengali-American state senator from Virginia has introduced a bill to criminalize Islamophobia.  (Michael Dorgan/Fox News Digital)

The summary for Salim’s bill says that the Islamophobia definition "applies regardless of whether the victim is actually a practitioner of Islam, provided that the perpetrator targeted such victim based on a perceived adherence to such faith. The bill also clarifies that religious conviction includes Islam."

The bill "directs the Department of State Police, in consultation with the Office of the Attorney General and the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, to include the bill's definition of ‘Islamophobia’ in its hate crime reporting central repository."

Salim represents Virginia's district 37, which includes all of Fairfax City and Falls Church City, and parts of Fairfax County.

Virginia State Capitol

The summary for Salim’s bill says that the Islamophobia definition "applies regardless of whether the victim is actually a practitioner of Islam, provided that the perpetrator targeted such victim based on a perceived adherence to such faith. The bill also clarifies that religious conviction includes Islam." (iStock)

Salim currently serves on several high-profile Virginia studies and commissions, including the Joint Commission on Technology and Science (JCOTS) Blockchain Advisory Committee, Joint Commission to Oversee the Transition of the Commonwealth into a Retail Cannabis Market, Virginia Child Support Guidelines Review Panel, Electric Vehicle Rebate Program Advisory Council, Information Technology Advisory Council, Virginia Commission on Intergovernmental Cooperation, and the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Salim for comment. 

Fairfax County Virginia school bus

Salim represents Virginia's district 37, which includes all of Fairfax City and Falls Church City, and parts of Fairfax County. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

