Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Sen Kennedy praises Fetterman as a ‘total banger,’ who 'doesn't give a damn' about angering liberals

Republican senator praises Democratic colleague's authenticity and willingness to break with the left

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Republicans would be blamed for this, warns Sen John Kennedy Video

Republicans would be blamed for this, warns Sen John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., addresses whether he would vote for a GOP lawmaker's SAVE Act and praises a senator who 'just doesn't care' on 'The Will Cain Show.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., praised Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., as a "maverick," arguing that the nonconformist Democrat's authenticity matters more than toeing the party line on Capitol Hill.

"He plays outside the pocket. He just doesn't give a damn who's mad at him," Kennedy said Monday on "The Will Cain Show."

"If you ask him, ‘Fetterman, how do you sleep at night knowing that there are people out there that hate you?’ He's likely to say something like, ‘With the fan on.’ He just doesn't care, and I find that refreshing."

Kennedy also heralded Fetterman as a "total banger," noting that, though the two frequently disagree on policy and vote differently, he values his colleague's candor.

FETTERMAN APOLOGIZES FOR DEMOCRATS NOT GETTING THEIR 'S--- TOGETHER' AND OPENING GOVERNMENT

Sens. John Kennedy and John Fetterman in a split photo

Sen. John Kennedy, left, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 14, 2025; and Sen. John Fetterman, right, sits during the sixth installment of The Senate Project, moderated by Fox News anchor Shannon Bream, at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate on June 2, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Fetterman has become known for an independent streak as Pennsylvania’s senior senator, at times breaking with his party by backing Israel, taking tougher stances on illegal immigration and voting in favor of resolutions to reopen the government. 

HOUSE DEMOCRATS MUTINY SCHUMER'S DEAL WITH WHITE HOUSE, THREATENING LONGER SHUTDOWN

John Fetterman walking halls of Senate chamber

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who consistently voted to reopen the government, leaves the chamber as the Senate works to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history after a bipartisan compromise, at the Capitol in Washington, on Nov. 10, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

Kennedy's praise came on the heels of another compliment directed at Fetterman during an appearance on "The Sunday Briefing" over the weekend, when he lauded the senator’s unconventional style.

"He is what cool looks like because he dresses like Adam Sandler," Kennedy said, smiling.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. John Kennedy discusses Democrats' calls to reform, end ICE Video

His remarks on Monday came as Washington marked a third day of a partial government shutdown amid a House funding standoff.

The House is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a package that could end the partial shutdown and restore funding to key federal agencies.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue