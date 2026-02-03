Sen Kennedy praises Fetterman as a ‘total banger,’ who 'doesn't give a damn' about angering liberals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., praised Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., as a "maverick," arguing that the nonconformist Democrat's authenticity matters more than toeing the party line on Capitol Hill.

"He plays outside the pocket. He just doesn't give a damn who's mad at him," Kennedy said Monday on "The Will Cain Show."

"If you ask him, ‘Fetterman, how do you sleep at night knowing that there are people out there that hate you?’ He's likely to say something like, ‘With the fan on.’ He just doesn't care, and I find that refreshing."

Kennedy also heralded Fetterman as a "total banger," noting that, though the two frequently disagree on policy and vote differently, he values his colleague's candor.

Fetterman has become known for an independent streak as Pennsylvania’s senior senator, at times breaking with his party by backing Israel, taking tougher stances on illegal immigration and voting in favor of resolutions to reopen the government.

Kennedy's praise came on the heels of another compliment directed at Fetterman during an appearance on "The Sunday Briefing" over the weekend, when he lauded the senator’s unconventional style.

"He is what cool looks like because he dresses like Adam Sandler," Kennedy said, smiling.

His remarks on Monday came as Washington marked a third day of a partial government shutdown amid a House funding standoff.

The House is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a package that could end the partial shutdown and restore funding to key federal agencies.